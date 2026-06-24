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Group A Decided: Mexico and South Africa learn Round of 32 venues and potential opponents

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Mexico was the group winner
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesMexico was the group winner

Another group has been completed, with Group A of the 2026 World Cup coming to an end after three matches. Mexico and South Africa were the teams to reach the next round, with the latter doing so in a surprise result.

For Mexico, there was nothing to play for in the final match, as they had already secured first place because a possible tie on points with South Korea would favor them thanks to the direct result. Even so, they still beat Czechia 3-0.

With history on the line for South Africa, the team showed its best version in its most important match ever. They reached the next round after beating South Korea 1-0 in a very tense environment.

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Round of 32 venues and potential opponents

While there may be a third team from this group in the next round because the expansion to 48 teams also includes the eight best third-placed teams, not all the rivals of Mexico and South Africa are decided.

Jonathan David was the captain in Canada’s loss that left them second (Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Jonathan David was the captain in Canada’s loss that left them second (Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The importance of winning the group was especially huge for Mexico because they are going to play their Round of 32 match in their own country. That match was set for June 30 at Estadio Azteca against a third-placed team from Groups C, E, F, H or I that has not yet been determined.

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For South Africa, the match comes much sooner, as they will play Canada on June 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Canada finished second in their group with 4 points.

Group A standings

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