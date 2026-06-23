Portugal’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Uzbekistan

After winning the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal arrive at the 2026 World Cup consolidated as one of the top contenders. However, they disappointed everyone with their opening draw against DR Congo. Despite this, Roberto Martínez’s team remains among the strongest national sides in the world. Ahead of the match against Uzbekistan, they have dropped a few places in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

Ahead of today’s clash, Portugal are ranked 9th spot with 1,755.09 points, as per FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Due to their draw, they lost four spots, being one of the most affected national teams in the ranking. Under Roberto Martinez, they have managed to boost their competitiveness, escalating from the 43rd spot from August of 1998. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 3rd from September of 2017 to April of 2018.

Despite their latest draw in their debut, Portugal remain the highest-ranked national team in their group at the 2026 World Cup. Colombia currently hold the 12th spot with 1712.60 points. DR Congo hold the 43rd spot with 1487.18 points. Finally, Uzbekistan remain the lowest-ranked national team in the group, holding the 54th spot with 1444.48 points.

Portugal have established as one of the most complete national teams in the world. Not only do they feature veteran stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, but they also have several standout young players like João Neves, Vitinha, and Francisco Conceição. In addition, they play an attacking style that thrives against high-level opponents. However, they tend to struggle against heavily defensive teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Pedro Neto’s goal for Portugal vs Nigeria

Portugal rely on Ronaldo to deliver goals against Uzbekistan

Over the last few years, Portugal have established as one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the world. However, they failed to score against DR Congo due to the opposition’s deep defensive block. Because of this, head coach Roberto Martínez could opt for several adjustments to his lineup in order to open up spaces in the opposition’s defense. Even so, they need to rediscover Cristiano Ronaldo’s best goal-scoring form.

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Cristiano Ronaldo disappointed in his first match of the 2026 World Cup, taking only three shots that went off target. Facing Uzbekistan and their defensive block, Portugal need the 41-year-old striker to rediscover his scoring instinct. By leveraging his aerial ability and physical strength, he could look to win more duels and engage in more 1v1 situations. As Portugal’s top scorer, all hopes are placed on him.