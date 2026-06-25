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‘Memo Ochoa’s night’: Emotional Javier Aguirre reacts as Mexican keeper matches Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup record

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa of Mexico.
© Getty ImagesGuillermo "Memo" Ochoa of Mexico.

It was an unforgettable night at the Estadio Azteca for Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa. After matching Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only three players in history to be selected to six different World Cup rosters, the legendary goalkeeper finally made his 2026 tournament debut during Mexico’s dominant 3-0 victory over Czechia.

With El Tri comfortably leading 2-0 in the 77th minute, manager Javier Aguirre made the sentimental decision to substitute starting goalkeeper Raúl Rangel, allowing Ochoa to step onto the pitch and log minutes in what will be the final World Cup cycle of his iconic career.

When asked by a reporter after the match what headline he would give to Mexico‘s commanding victory, Aguirre didn’t hesitate: “It was Memo Ochoa’s night,” the manager stated, adding that the veteran shot-stopper deserved every bit of the thunderous affection raining down from the stands.

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By stepping onto the pitch, Ochoa marked his 12th career appearance in the tournament, moving him into a tie for third place on Mexico’s all-time World Cup appearances list alongside Héctor Moreno and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

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Ochoa reflects on a historic moment

There is no doubt this was a uniquely emotional milestone for Ochoa. He entered the 2026 tournament accepting a backup role behind Rangel and likely wouldn’t have seen action under normal circumstances barring an unexpected injury.

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Group A Decided: Mexico and South Africa learn Round of 32 venues and potential opponents

However, with the victory fully secured, Memo got his moment in the spotlight to play in his final World Cup on home soil. “So many years running through my head, so many stories. My first match here, lifting trophies on this pitch, defining moments with the national team, and the love of the fans,” Ochoa said in a post-match on-field interview.

The veteran goalkeeper was also deeply emotional as he expressed his gratitude for being able to experience these milestone moments one final time. “I am incredibly grateful to the fans, to my teammates, and to my coach for letting me experience this final moment,” he added.

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The three veterans are all on course to achieve something no player has ever managed before, but a unique circumstance surrounding the tournament schedule could allow one of them to claim a place in the record books ahead of the others.

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With Cristiano Ronaldo still preparing for another tournament with Portugal and Guillermo Ochoa continuing his own pursuit of history with Mexico, Germany may now be considering a dramatic late move of its own.

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