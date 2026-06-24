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Why isn’t Patrik Schick starting for Czechia against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Patrik Schick of Czechia.
© Getty ImagesPatrik Schick of Czechia.

It is all-or-nothing for Czechia on the final matchday of the 2026 World Cup group stage as they square off against co-hosts Mexico in desperate pursuit of a vital victory. However, the biggest pre-match headline for the Europeans is a stunning one: forward Patrik Schick will not be on the pitch at the opening whistle.

Despite this being a decisive fixture where only a win can keep Czechia‘s knockout hopes alive, coach Miroslav Koubek has made the bold decision to relegate Schick to the substitutes’ bench.

Stepping into the starting lineup in place of the Bayer Leverkusen striker is Adam Hlozek, who previously featured as a substitute in the opening-day defeat to South Korea before getting the nod to start in the 1-1 draw against South Africa.

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In addition to the Czech striker’s absence, Koubek also opted to leave Tomas Soucek out of the starting lineup. The West Ham midfielder started in the tournament opener but was relegated to the bench for the second match.

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What Czechia needs to qualify for the Round of 32

Czechia find theirselves in an incredibly precarious position heading into the final matchday of the group stage, facing a strict must-win scenario at Mexico City Stadium to keep their knockout stage dreams alive.

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Czechia vs Mexico: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group A game

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Czechia vs Mexico: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group A game

To have any hope of advancing to the Round of 32, Czechia must pull off an upset victory against Mexico while simultaneously cheering for South Africa to defeat South Korea in the parallel fixture. This combination would blow the group wide open, allowing them to vie for either second or third place in Group A.

Anything less than three points spells immediate elimination. A draw would leave the Czechs with a total of two points; while that could mathematically mirror a third-place finish depending on other results, a two-point tally will not be enough to advance via the tournament’s eight best third-place wild-card spots.

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