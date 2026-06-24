Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Group C Decided: Brazil and Morocco learn Round of 32 venues and potential opponents

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil and Achraf Hakimi #2 of Morocco.
© Megan Briggs & Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior #7 of Brazil and Achraf Hakimi #2 of Morocco.

Brazil and Morocco, the two pre-tournament favorites in Group C, have officially secured their places as the top two advancing teams. With their group-stage campaigns officially wrapped up, their respective paths heading into the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup have now become clear.

Following a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their tournament opener, Brazil found its defensive solidity under head coach Carlo Ancelotti. On Wednesday, a dominant 3-0 victory over Scotland allowed the Canarinha to claim the top spot in the group, finishing with seven points out of a possible nine.

Morocco, on the other hand, faced a surprisingly tough test against a Haiti squad that had already been eliminated before kickoff. With a tough 4-2 win, the work the African side did in their previous matches was enough to safely lock up second place in Group C.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Group C final standings

Following their opening draw against Morocco, subsequent wins over Haiti (3-0) and Scotland (2-0) pushed Brazil to the top of Group C with seven points. Meanwhile, Morocco claimed the runner-up spot with seven points due to a minor goal difference, courtesy of their draw with Brazil, a 1-0 win over Scotland, and Wednesday’s win against Haiti.

2026 World Cup Group C final standings.

2026 World Cup Group C final standings.

Scotland finishes group play in third place with three points and a minus-three goal difference, meaning their hopes of advancing as one of the best third-placed teams remain in serious jeopardy. Haiti exits the tournament in last place with no points at all, the same mark from its first World Cup back in 1974

Advertisement
Scotland vs Brazil LIVE Updates: Second half underway with Brazil ahead (3-0) in the 2026 World Cup Group C game

see also

Scotland vs Brazil LIVE Updates: Second half underway with Brazil ahead (3-0) in the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Venues and potential rivals

After winning Group C, Brazil’s next match in the Round of 32 is scheduled for Monday, June 29th at 1:00 PM ET. The Canarinha will travel to NRG Stadium in Houston to face the runner-up of Group F, a spot currently held by Japan but still up for grabs by the Netherlands or Sweden.

As the Group C runner-up, Morocco will also play their Round of 32 knockout match on Monday, June 29th, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM ET. The Atlas Lions are headed to Estadio Monterrey in Mexico, where they will face the winner of Group F, which is currently the Netherlands but could still shift to Japan or Sweden.

Group F will be officially decided on Thursday, June 25th, when the already-eliminated Tunisia faces the Netherlands and Japan takes on Sweden for Matchday 3. Once those simultaneous games wrap up, both Brazil and Morocco will finally learn their exact knockout-stage opponents.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How Morocco’s win, draw, or loss vs Haiti could impact the 2026 World Cup Group C standings

How Morocco’s win, draw, or loss vs Haiti could impact the 2026 World Cup Group C standings

To claim the first spot of Group C, Morocco will have to win against Haiti but also wait for other potential results.

How to watch Morocco vs Haiti in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Morocco vs Haiti in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Morocco and Haiti will square off in Matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this clash live in the United States.

Is Achraf Hakimi playing? Morocco vs Haiti confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Is Achraf Hakimi playing? Morocco vs Haiti confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Morocco and Haiti are clashing in Group C of the 2026 World Cup, with Achraf Hakimi's presence in the game being key to secure the first place.

Why Youssef En-Nesyri is missing the 2026 World Cup for Morocco

Why Youssef En-Nesyri is missing the 2026 World Cup for Morocco

En-Nesyri was not called up to represent Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo