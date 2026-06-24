Group C Decided: Brazil and Morocco learn Round of 32 venues and potential opponents

Brazil and Morocco, the two pre-tournament favorites in Group C, have officially secured their places as the top two advancing teams. With their group-stage campaigns officially wrapped up, their respective paths heading into the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup have now become clear.

Following a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their tournament opener, Brazil found its defensive solidity under head coach Carlo Ancelotti. On Wednesday, a dominant 3-0 victory over Scotland allowed the Canarinha to claim the top spot in the group, finishing with seven points out of a possible nine.

Morocco, on the other hand, faced a surprisingly tough test against a Haiti squad that had already been eliminated before kickoff. With a tough 4-2 win, the work the African side did in their previous matches was enough to safely lock up second place in Group C.

Group C final standings

Following their opening draw against Morocco, subsequent wins over Haiti (3-0) and Scotland (2-0) pushed Brazil to the top of Group C with seven points. Meanwhile, Morocco claimed the runner-up spot with seven points due to a minor goal difference, courtesy of their draw with Brazil, a 1-0 win over Scotland, and Wednesday’s win against Haiti.

2026 World Cup Group C final standings.

Scotland finishes group play in third place with three points and a minus-three goal difference, meaning their hopes of advancing as one of the best third-placed teams remain in serious jeopardy. Haiti exits the tournament in last place with no points at all, the same mark from its first World Cup back in 1974

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Venues and potential rivals

After winning Group C, Brazil’s next match in the Round of 32 is scheduled for Monday, June 29th at 1:00 PM ET. The Canarinha will travel to NRG Stadium in Houston to face the runner-up of Group F, a spot currently held by Japan but still up for grabs by the Netherlands or Sweden.

As the Group C runner-up, Morocco will also play their Round of 32 knockout match on Monday, June 29th, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM ET. The Atlas Lions are headed to Estadio Monterrey in Mexico, where they will face the winner of Group F, which is currently the Netherlands but could still shift to Japan or Sweden.

Group F will be officially decided on Thursday, June 25th, when the already-eliminated Tunisia faces the Netherlands and Japan takes on Sweden for Matchday 3. Once those simultaneous games wrap up, both Brazil and Morocco will finally learn their exact knockout-stage opponents.

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