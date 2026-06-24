Vinicius Jr joins Ronaldo in Brazil’s World Cup record group after scoring against every group-stage opponent

Brazil cruised past Scotland with a dominant 3-0 victory on Matchday 3 of Group C at Miami Stadium, fueled by a spectacular masterclass from Vinicius Jr. The Real Madrid forward bagged a clinical brace in the shutout, a performance that officially tied him to Ronaldo and other legendary icons in an impressive, rare Brazilian World Cup milestone.

By finding the back of the net against Scotland, Vinicius brought his tournament tally to four goals, having already punished Morocco and Haiti earlier in the opening phase. With this feat, he becomes only the fifth Brazilian player in World Cup history to score at least one goal against every single opponent in a single group stage.

The dynamic winger joins a highly exclusive circle of Seleção royalty, alongside Jairzinho (Mexico ’70), Romário (USA ’94), and the legendary duo of Ronaldo and Rivaldo (Korea/Japan 2002).

Crucially for Brazilian fans, history sides with this achievement: every single time a Brazilian player has accomplished this group-stage sweep in the past, Brazil went on to lift the World Cup trophy.

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Vinicius is enjoying a sensational run in North America. He currently leads Brazil’s scoring charts with four goals, putting him in a second-place tie with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe for the tournament’s Golden Boot race, trailing only Lionel Messi (5 goals).

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Carlo Ancelotti about Vinicius’ role

Following the emphatic victory, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Vinicius’ world-class performance, shedding light on how the team’s tactical structure is designed to maximize the forward’s explosive energy.

“He is in fantastic physical condition. I think the team’s shape allows him to catch his breath when we don’t have possession. He doesn’t have a high defensive workload without the ball, but that keeps him significantly fresher for when we win it back,” Ancelotti noted during his post-match press conference.

The Italian tactician also emphasized the massive tactical advantage Vinicius provides by being able to seamlessly shift between playing centrally and out wide. “The fact that he works on his positioning, whether on the wing or playing inside, is a major asset for him. If he receives the ball out wide to score, he often has to take five or six touches. When he operates inside, a single sharp movement is enough to put it away,” Ancelotti added.

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