Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Vinicius Jr joins Ronaldo in Brazil’s World Cup record group after scoring against every group-stage opponent

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Vinicius Jr celebrates a goal for Brazil.
© Getty ImagesVinicius Jr celebrates a goal for Brazil.

Brazil cruised past Scotland with a dominant 3-0 victory on Matchday 3 of Group C at Miami Stadium, fueled by a spectacular masterclass from Vinicius Jr. The Real Madrid forward bagged a clinical brace in the shutout, a performance that officially tied him to Ronaldo and other legendary icons in an impressive, rare Brazilian World Cup milestone.

By finding the back of the net against Scotland, Vinicius brought his tournament tally to four goals, having already punished Morocco and Haiti earlier in the opening phase. With this feat, he becomes only the fifth Brazilian player in World Cup history to score at least one goal against every single opponent in a single group stage.

The dynamic winger joins a highly exclusive circle of Seleção royalty, alongside Jairzinho (Mexico ’70), Romário (USA ’94), and the legendary duo of Ronaldo and Rivaldo (Korea/Japan 2002).

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Crucially for Brazilian fans, history sides with this achievement: every single time a Brazilian player has accomplished this group-stage sweep in the past, Brazil went on to lift the World Cup trophy.

Tweet placeholder

Vinicius is enjoying a sensational run in North America. He currently leads Brazil’s scoring charts with four goals, putting him in a second-place tie with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe for the tournament’s Golden Boot race, trailing only Lionel Messi (5 goals).

Advertisement
‘Neymar’s return can help us’: Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Brazil’s performance against Scotland

see also

‘Neymar’s return can help us’: Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Brazil’s performance against Scotland

Carlo Ancelotti about Vinicius’ role

Following the emphatic victory, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Vinicius’ world-class performance, shedding light on how the team’s tactical structure is designed to maximize the forward’s explosive energy.

He is in fantastic physical condition. I think the team’s shape allows him to catch his breath when we don’t have possession. He doesn’t have a high defensive workload without the ball, but that keeps him significantly fresher for when we win it back,” Ancelotti noted during his post-match press conference.

The Italian tactician also emphasized the massive tactical advantage Vinicius provides by being able to seamlessly shift between playing centrally and out wide. “The fact that he works on his positioning, whether on the wing or playing inside, is a major asset for him. If he receives the ball out wide to score, he often has to take five or six touches. When he operates inside, a single sharp movement is enough to put it away,” Ancelotti added.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Vinicius Junior playing? Scotland vs Brazil confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Scotland vs Brazil confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Brazil is chasing the top spot in Group C against Scotland, turning the presence of star Vinicius Junior into a focal point of the conversation.

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Haiti confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C match

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Haiti confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C match

Brazil clash with Haiti for a high-stakes Matchday 2 fixture at the 2026 World Cup, desperate to secure their first victory after a disappointing opening round.

Video: Ismael Saibari and Vinicius score brilliant goals for Morocco and Brazil in World Cup debut

Video: Ismael Saibari and Vinicius score brilliant goals for Morocco and Brazil in World Cup debut

Ismael Saibari and Vinicius Junior scored the first goals for Morocco and Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Brazil 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Full preview of Brazil for the 2026 World Cup, including squad breakdown, key players, and tactical analysis of their chances.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo