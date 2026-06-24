Why isn’t Raul Jimenez starting for Mexico against Czechia at the 2026 World Cup?

Raul Jimenez has been a fundamental piece in Mexico‘s path through the group phase at the 2026 World Cup, serving as the primary striker leading El Tri’s frontline. However, for this Matchday 3 clash in Group A against Czechia, Jimenez has been left out of the starting lineup.

Jimenez will start on the bench for Mexico due to a tactical decision by head coach Javier Aguirre. With six points already secured and the top spot in Group A firmly locked up, the Mexican manager has chosen to rotate his squad and give some much-needed rest to several of his key starters.

At the moment, Mexico sits at the top of the standings with six points after a 2-0 win against South Africa and a thrilling 1-0 victory over South Korea. With the Asian side in second with three points and Czechia in third with only one, El Tri is now mathematically out of reach from any other team in Group A.

Instead, for Wednesday’s matchup against Czechia, Aguirre has opted for a lineup featuring Julian Quinones on the left wing, Roberto Alvarado on the right wing, and Guillermo Martinez as the starting striker. Consequently, the brand-new Wolverhampton Wanderers’ forward will have to wait for his chance to make an impact from the substitution bench later in the match.

Raul Jimenez of Mexico celebrates scoring against South Africa.

Thus far, Raul Jimenez started Mexico’s first two games against South Africa, where he scored a crucial header, and the match against South Korea. With 46 career international goals, he has officially tied Jared Borgetti as El Tri‘s second-highest all-time goalscorer and now trails the record of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who leads with 52.

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Mexico still waiting for its next opponent

With the top spot untouchable, Aguirre made the choice to field a heavily rotated lineup against Czechia while the team awaits its next World Cup opponent in the Round of 32. Returning to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City as the host venue, the next high-stakes game for El Tri is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30th.

According to the tournament bracket, Mexico will face a third-place team advancing from Group C, E, F, H, or I. As the tables currently stand, that opponent would be Scotland, who finished third in Group C with three points, though their ticket to the knockout stage is not yet officially guaranteed due to a minus-three goal difference.