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South Africa vs South Korea: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group A game

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Khuliso Mudau of South Africa and Hyeon-Gyu Oh of South Korea.
© Getty ImagesKhuliso Mudau of South Africa and Hyeon-Gyu Oh of South Korea.

The Group A of the 2026 World Cup comes to an end as South Africa face South Korea at Monterrey Stadium. This final group stage match serves as a definitive fixture for both nations as they battle to book a spot in the highly anticipated Round of 32.

Despite suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico on Matchday 2, South Korea remain in an excellent position to advance. Their opening-day 2-1 victory over Czechia means the Taegeuk Warriors control their own destiny.

For this South Korea’s crucial game, Son Heung-min won’t feature in the starting lineup, where a draw will be enough to officially guarantee their place in the next round.

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The path ahead is significantly steeper for South Africa. The Bafana Bafana have accumulated just one point in the group standings, courtesy of a dramatic, late equalizer against Czechia on Matchday 2. Consequently, South Africa face a non-negotiable must-win scenario to keep their World Cup journey alive.

Teboho Mokoena south africa ronaldo

Teboho Mokoena #4 of South Africa celebrates a goal vs Czech Republic. (Getty Images)

South Africa confirmed lineup

With a victory being the only avenue to secure a spot in the Round of 32, manager Hugo Broos is expected to field his absolute strongest XI to spearhead the attack and hunt for all three points.

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How to watch South Africa vs South Korea in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch South Africa vs South Korea in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

South Africa’s confirmed lineup: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Aubrey Modiba; Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole; Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis; Evidence Makgopa.

South Korea confirmed lineup

Manager Hong Myung-bo faces late fitness tests on two key starters. Defender Kim Min-jae and midfielder Bae Jun-ho are both racing against the clock after picking up ankle knocks, meaning they could potentially start on the bench.

South Korea’s confirmed lineup: Kim Seung-gyu; Han-Beom Lee, Kim Min-jae, Gi-Hyuk Lee; Young-woo Seol, Paik Seung-ho, Hwang In-beom, Lee Tae-seok; Lee Kang-in, Hwang Hee-chan; Oh Hyeon-gyu.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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