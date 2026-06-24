South Africa vs South Korea: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group A game

The Group A of the 2026 World Cup comes to an end as South Africa face South Korea at Monterrey Stadium. This final group stage match serves as a definitive fixture for both nations as they battle to book a spot in the highly anticipated Round of 32.

Despite suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico on Matchday 2, South Korea remain in an excellent position to advance. Their opening-day 2-1 victory over Czechia means the Taegeuk Warriors control their own destiny.

For this South Korea’s crucial game, Son Heung-min won’t feature in the starting lineup, where a draw will be enough to officially guarantee their place in the next round.

The path ahead is significantly steeper for South Africa. The Bafana Bafana have accumulated just one point in the group standings, courtesy of a dramatic, late equalizer against Czechia on Matchday 2. Consequently, South Africa face a non-negotiable must-win scenario to keep their World Cup journey alive.

Teboho Mokoena #4 of South Africa celebrates a goal vs Czech Republic. (Getty Images)

South Africa confirmed lineup

With a victory being the only avenue to secure a spot in the Round of 32, manager Hugo Broos is expected to field his absolute strongest XI to spearhead the attack and hunt for all three points.

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South Africa’s confirmed lineup: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Aubrey Modiba; Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole; Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis; Evidence Makgopa.

South Korea confirmed lineup

Manager Hong Myung-bo faces late fitness tests on two key starters. Defender Kim Min-jae and midfielder Bae Jun-ho are both racing against the clock after picking up ankle knocks, meaning they could potentially start on the bench.

South Korea’s confirmed lineup: Kim Seung-gyu; Han-Beom Lee, Kim Min-jae, Gi-Hyuk Lee; Young-woo Seol, Paik Seung-ho, Hwang In-beom, Lee Tae-seok; Lee Kang-in, Hwang Hee-chan; Oh Hyeon-gyu.

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