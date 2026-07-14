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Luis de la Fuente makes bold Spain claim after beating France: ‘They were up against the best team in the world’

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.
© Getty ImagesLuis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.

Luis de la Fuente didn’t hold back after Spains 2-0 win over France sent them into the 2026 World Cup final, delivering a bold assessment of his side’s level in the aftermath of Tuesday’s semifinal at Dallas Stadium.

It’s hard to describe what you feel right now. The pride of managing a group of professionals like this one. We have one more step to go, and we’re going to try to get there,” de la Fuente said in his on-field interview after the game.

The Spain coach went on to reflect on the weight of the occasion and the philosophy that has carried his side through the tournament unbeaten. “There’s a lot of built-up tension right now, it’s a huge responsibility being in a World Cup final. We’ve stayed true to this idea, and it’s brought us here. I’m proud of that,” he continued.

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De la Fuente saved his strongest words for his own players, framing the win over France as proof of just how far this Spain side has come. “We were facing one of the best national teams in the world, but they were up against the best team in the world. These players deserve everything. Their generosity, their talent. It’s a spectacle. Proud, happy,” the Spanish coach concluded.

Mikel Oyarzabal #21 of Spain converts a penalty vs France. (Getty Images)

Mikel Oyarzabal #21 of Spain converts a penalty vs France. (Getty Images)

Pedro Porro’s night to remember

Pedro Porro was one of the standout performers in Spain’s win over France, doubling the lead with a well-taken second goal that put the match out of reach and sent his team to the final.

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Who, when and where will Spain play in the 2026 World Cup final?

Porro’s goal came in the 58th minute, the product of a slick give-and-go with Dani Olmo through the middle of France’s defense. The 26-year-old defender played it in, received the return pass in stride, and beat Mike Maignan with a low finish to make it 2-0.

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It’s a dream come true. Very happy with the team’s attitude, from start to finish. We played a great match. This belongs to the team — congratulations to everyone, because we put on a huge performance,” the Tottenham defender said after the game.

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Asked about his fitness for the final, Porro admitted the physical toll of the tournament is starting to show. “We’ll see (about being ready for the final). I’d say I’m exhausted right now. Now it’s about recovery,” he added.

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