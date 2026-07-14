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France vs Spain LIVE Updates: Porro doubles the lead in the second half (0-2) of the 2026 World Cup semifinals

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Oyarzabal scored in the first half
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesOyarzabal scored in the first half

A huge match was expected in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, and France and Spain delivered as they battled for a place in the final. The first half had few goal-scoring chances, but Spain took the lead through a penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal after Lamine Yamal was brought down by Lucas Digne.

The expectations are high because France have not faced many obstacles in the competition so far, winning all six of their matches convincingly. A victory would send them to their fifth World Cup final.

Spain had a slower start to the tournament, but they found their best form as the competition progressed, winning every match after drawing with Cape Verde. They are looking to reach their second World Cup final after lifting the trophy in their first appearance in one.

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Adrien Rabiot replaced by Manu Koné for France

Rabiot was substituted and Manu Koné came on for France.

Hydration break

69' The referee stopped the match for a hydration break.

Kylian Mbappé's shot deflects wide for France

66' Kylian Mbappé fired a low right-footed shot across goal, but it deflected off Marc Cucurella and went just wide of the post.

Kylian Mbappé denied by Unai Simón for France

64' Kylian Mbappé broke down the left side and fired a shot on goal, but Unai Simón saved it and sent the ball out for a corner.

Lamine Yamal's goal ruled out for Spain

60' A through ball found Lamine Yamal, who cut inside and scored, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

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GOAAAAAAAL Pedro Porro extends Spain's lead

58' A combination between Pedro Porro and Dani Olmo ended with Porro finishing to score the goal.

Bradley Barcola replaced by Désiré Doué for France

56' Bradley Barcola was substituted and Désiré Doué came on for France.

Mikel Oyarzabal's long-range shot goes wide for Spain

52' Mikel Oyarzabal tried a shot from distance, but it went wide.

Lamine Yamal misses a chance for Spain

50' A through ball found Lamine Yamal, but he could not finish well. He was also in an advanced position.

France push higher as Spain control possession

48' France are positioned further forward, but Spain continue to have control of the ball.

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Second half begins

The second half has started.

Spain lead France at halftime

45+6' The first half ended with Spain ahead of France.

Six minutes of stoppage time

45' The referee added six minutes of stoppage time.

Kylian Mbappé denied by Unai Simón for France

41' A long pass found Kylian Mbappé, who was offside but it was not called. Unai Simón came out well outside his box and prevented the danger.

Fabián Ruiz's shot is blocked for Spain

38' A one-two between Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo left a pass back to Fabián Ruiz, whose shot was blocked and went out for a corner.

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Pedro Porro's long-range shot goes wide for Spain

37' Pedro Porro tried a shot from distance, but it went well off target.

Bradley Barcola's shot goes over the bar for France

36' Bradley Barcola received the ball on the left, cut inside, and fired a shot that went over the bar.

Dani Olmo's long-range shot goes wide for Spain

33' Dani Olmo took a shot from distance, but it went well wide of the goal.

Marc Cucurella receives a yellow card for Spain

31' Marc Cucurella was shown a yellow card for a foul on Michael Olise.

William Saliba replaced by Maxence Lacroix for France

30' William Saliba was unable to continue and was replaced by Maxence Lacroix for France.

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William Saliba receives medical attention for France

28' William Saliba stopped play by holding the ball and asking for medical attention.

The match resumes

26' The match restarted after the hydration break.

Hydration break

23' The referee stopped the match for a hydration break.

GOAAAAAAL Mikel Oyarzabal gives Spain the lead

21' Mikel Oyarzabal struck a powerful left-footed shot across goal and scored.

Lamine Yamal wins a penalty for Spain

19' Marc Cucurella sent in a cross that Lucas Digne tried to clear, but Lamine Yamal got in the way and the referee awarded a penalty.

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France remain dangerous on the counterattack

15' The match has a slow pace so far, but France are very dangerous whenever they recover the ball.

Álex Baena's free kick is blocked for Spain

10' Surprisingly, Álex Baena took the free kick instead of Lamine Yamal, but his shot hit the wall.

Dani Olmo wins a free kick for Spain

8' Spain were awarded a free kick after Dani Olmo was fouled near the edge of the box by Adrien Rabiot, who gets a yellow card.

Adrien Rabiot's shot goes wide for France

6' A long rebound from a corner fell to Adrien Rabiot, who hit a first-time shot that went well wide.

Spain control possession while France wait to counterattack

4' Spain keep the ball, but France are ready to launch quick counterattacks.

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Unai Simón and Spain's early mistake

1' Unai Simón tried a risky move and misplaced a pass to Pedro Porro, but it did not lead to anything.

Kickoff

The match between France and Spain begins.

The referees

The referees for this match are Iván Barton (Referee - El Salvador), David Moran (Assistant Referee 1 - El Salvador), Antonio Pupiro (Assistant Referee 2 - Nicaragua), Glenn Nyberg (Fourth Official - Sweden), Mahbod Beigi (Reserve Assistant Referee - Sweden), Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Lead VAR - Poland), Dennis Higler (Assistant VAR - Netherlands) and Guillermo Pacheco (Support VAR - Mexico).

The next rival

The winner of this match will play Argentina or England in the final, which would be the fifth for France after winning in 1998 and 2018 and finishing as runners-up in 2006 and 2022, and the second for Spain, who won their only previous final in 2010.

Their campaigns

France are in this round after a perfect tournament that began with victories over Senegal, Iraq and Norway to finish first in Group I before beating Sweden 3-0, Paraguay 1-0 and Morocco 2-0. Spain also finished first in Group H with a draw against Cape Verde and victories over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay before beating Austria 3-0, Portugal 1-0 and Belgium 2-1.

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Confirmed lineups

France: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe.

Spain: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

The stadium

The venue for this match is Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States. It has a capacity of 80,000.

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of the match between France and Spain.

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