France vs Spain LIVE Updates: Porro doubles the lead in the second half (0-2) of the 2026 World Cup semifinals

A huge match was expected in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, and France and Spain delivered as they battled for a place in the final. The first half had few goal-scoring chances, but Spain took the lead through a penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal after Lamine Yamal was brought down by Lucas Digne.

The expectations are high because France have not faced many obstacles in the competition so far, winning all six of their matches convincingly. A victory would send them to their fifth World Cup final.

Spain had a slower start to the tournament, but they found their best form as the competition progressed, winning every match after drawing with Cape Verde. They are looking to reach their second World Cup final after lifting the trophy in their first appearance in one.