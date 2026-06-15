2026 World Cup: Luis de la Fuente defends Spain’s performance after 0-0 draw against Cape Verde

Spain arrived as clear favorites to shine in their 2026 World Cup debut. However, they drew against Cape Verde in a dull 0-0 result. Following this, they have faced considerable criticism, as they were unable to make their possession count in any meaningful way. Despite the noise, head coach Luis de la Fuente decided to defend his team’s performance, making his approach for the upcoming matches clear.

“I’m perfectly fine with the noise and the criticism, but this team is reliable no matter what. By the way, today we surpassed 32 matches unbeaten. This is a team that, based on the numbers, is extraordinarily reliable. We’ll be better in the next match, that’s for sure. We know how difficult this type of competition is… There is nothing that generates any doubt or distraction for us… We will continue on the path that has brought us here,” Luis de la Fuente said on press conference.

Despite Spain having 74% possession, they managed only seven shots on target, disappointing all of their supporters. Far from engaging in self-criticism, De la Fuente warns that they will not adjust their tactical approach, but that does not mean they will not make changes to their starting lineup. With Saudi Arabia as their next opponent, they could look for greater efficiency in front of goal.

While Spain have a very complete roster, Luis de la Fuente only made changes in the 71st minute, leaving little time to react. While the late introduction of Lamine Yamal is understandable because he is coming back from injury, Dani Olmo and Nico Williams played only a few minutes, something that was heavily criticized by the supporters. Therefore, they could make adjustments to their lineup while maintaining their attacking approach.

Ryan Mendes #20 of Cabo Verde controls the ball under pressure from Gavi #9 and Rodri #16 of Spain.

Spain’s Luis de la Fuente explains Gavi’s role as left winger

Heading into the match against Cape Verde, Spain knew they would have a great deal of possession. Despite this, head coach Luis de la Fuente decided to deploy Gavi as a left winger. After failing to produce key passes or goals, this decision has been heavily criticized by the supporters. Nevertheless, head coach has decided to explain the tactical reasons behind his decision to use the 21-year-old star on the left flank.

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see also Lamine Yamal’s 2026 World Cup debut ends in a 0-0 draw for Spain vs Cape Verde in an inefficient offense showdown

“The idea with Gavi on the wing was also to create superiority through the middle, in order to open up channels for the players arriving from deeper positions. Then, we looked for something different with Lamine and Nico, although by then it was also a bit more out of desperation. But during the first half we also had clear crossing opportunities with Cucurella and Marcos Llorente,” explained Luis de la Fuente in the latest press conference.

After the attacking struggles, Luis de la Fuente could decide to rely on the duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the wings. However, Mikel Oyarzabal’s finishing in front of goal has to improve significantly, as he went 30 minutes without touching the ball even once. In addition, Gavi could be key in midfield alongside Pedri, especially against teams that sit very deep defensively.