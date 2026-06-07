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‘There are those that are touched by God’s wand,’ says Luis de la Fuente weighs in on Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal comparison

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Lionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Marcos Brindicci/Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal has managed to become, in just two years, one of the best players in the world. Not only is he the leader of Barcelona, but also of Spain. Following this, he has drawn numerous comparisons with Lionel Messi, as he has already written his name into soccer history. In response, head coach Luis de la Fuente gives his perspective on the comparison between the Argentine and the Spaniard, placing them in the same category.

Lamine was born for this. He has a daring character. Maybe that [pressure] would have overwhelmed you or me. But these guys are special…Soccer players are people of high ability, so intelligent. They are geniuses and then there are those that are touched by God’s wand and there are very few of those. Lamine, Messi,” Luis de la Fuente said, via The Guardian.

Even though most players and coaches already compare Lamine Yamal to Messi, the 18-year-old star has chosen to remain distant from the comparisons, making it clear that he wants to write his own legacy. While their playing styles differ from the Argentine’s, both manage to have an all-around impact on the pitch, though the Spaniard star leans more toward dribbling, carving out his own path.

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With the 2026 World Cup just days away, a meeting between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi could still happen. While one is close to retirement and the other is just beginning his career, both remain among the best players in the world and could deliver a historic duel. However, the 18-year-old star still has much to prove in soccer, meaning the comparison may not make sense at this stage, but could in a few years.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal set for a career-defining moment at 2026 World Cup

Despite being only 18 years old, Lamine Yamal already has an impressive résumé in his sporting career. Not only has he won three LaLiga titles with Barcelona, but he also won the 2024 UEFA Euro with Spain. With his professional career on a rapid upward trajectory, he could be facing a unique opportunity to become a consolidated star on the international stage, standing out at the 2026 World Cup.

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Lamine Yamal wins La Liga Player of the Year award: How many times did Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo claim it?

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Lamine Yamal wins La Liga Player of the Year award: How many times did Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo claim it?

In the event of winning the World Cup title, Lamine would surpass Kylian Mbappé as a young winner of the tournament, moving into sixth place, with Pelé at the top of the list at 17 years and 249 days. In addition, he could become the youngest player to win the tournament’s Golden Boot if he manages to excel in terms of goal scoring. Far from being just another tournament, Yamal could establish among the elite of the sport, just as happened with Kylian in 2018.

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