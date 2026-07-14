Who, when and where will Spain play in the 2026 World Cup final?

The first finalist of the 2026 World Cup was decided at Dallas Stadium, after Spain claimed a strong 2-0 win over France to book their place at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

Spain broke the deadlock through a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty, taking his tournament tally to five goals, before Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the second half to put the result out of reach.

The win sends Luis de la Fuente’s men into their second World Cup final in history, with the chance to lift a second title of their own, following their triumph back in the 2010 edition in South Africa.

With that, Spain arrive at the final unbeaten, having conceded just one goal across the entire tournament, winning six matches and drawing only their group-stage opener against Cape Verde.

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Spain’s final opponent and venue

Spain will now wait on the winner of England and Argentina, who meet in the tournament’s second semifinal on Wednesday, July 15, at Atlanta Stadium.

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The 2026 World Cup final is set for Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, where Spain will look to add a second star to their crest.

For France, the loss brings an end to their bid for an unprecedented third straight World Cup final, a run that included the 2018 title and the heartbreaking penalty-shootout loss to Argentina in 2022.