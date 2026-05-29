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Spain face uncertainty as Nico Williams puts World Cup debut in doubt

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Williams has been injured lately
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesWilliams has been injured lately

There is plenty of anticipation about which teams can go the farthest at the World Cup, with Spain seen by many as one of those sides. However, Luis de la Fuente may not be able to put out his ideal lineup for the opener because of an injury to Nico Williams, who said he may not be ready for a Red Bull event.

Williams said: “I’m taking things step by step and I’m feeling much better now. The timeline is evaluated day by day and week by week. We’ll see what the national team doctors say when they assess me. I’ll try to be back as soon as possible, and we’ll see if that can be for the first match.”

The first match de la Fuente has ahead of him may not be the toughest test, as their opponent is Cape Verde. That is set for June 15, which means the manager could choose to give Williams a few more days of rest.

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Williams on Spain’s favoritism

It was a very long season for the winger as injuries affected his performances. An early groin issue kept him from starting well, but a sports hernia later in the year forced him to finish the season in less than ideal fashion for Athletic Club.

Williams scored for Spain in the Euro final (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Williams scored for Spain in the Euro final (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Even though he managed only six goals and three assists in 25 La Liga matches for his club, there is no doubt he is an important piece for de la Fuente, whose team has a very clear identity.

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Williams said: We know how we play and what we want to do. We have a fantastic coach, and I think the soccer we showed at the Euros will be on display again at the World Cup. We like to stay calm. People can say whatever they want, but we always remain humble.”

Williams on de la Fuente’s role

The importance of the winger has been a huge factor for Spain, with his performances on the left side during Euro 2024, which they won, being outstanding. His goal in the final against England proved his value to the team, which was crucial in the manager’s decision to call him up despite a difficult club season.

Williams said: “The manager has always given me a lot of confidence, and I’m very grateful for everything he has done for me. I want to be in the best possible shape to join him and show that I can earn my place, because I’m far from being an undisputed starter. I’m eager to show what I’m capable of.”

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