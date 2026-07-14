Deschamps on refereeing after France defeat to Spain: ‘If I say something, I’ll look like a sore loser’

France were handed a sobering 2-0 defeat by Spain in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, enduring a difficult night at Dallas Stadium. With the referee’s performance emerging as one of the most debated aspects of the match, head coach Didier Deschamps did not shy away from the topic, while carefully choosing his words: “If I say something, I’ll look like a sore loser.“

Speaking to beIN Sports after the game, Deschamps made his position clear while stopping just short of a direct accusation: “If I say something, I’ll look like a sore loser because we lost. But I ask you the question of whether the referee has the level required to officiate a semi-final. There is the penalty, but it’s not just that—that’s just on top of it all. I have nothing against tonight’s referee, but ask yourselves that question.“

The penalty that led to Spain‘s opening goal was Deschamps’ primary point of contention. While he accepted that Lucas Digne made contact with Lamine Yamal, the French camp’s argument centered on whether the 19-year-old had first touched the ball with his arm before the foul, a detail that went unreviewed by VAR.

Beyond the penalty, Deschamps made clear that Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton’s overall performance had left him unconvinced, even as he acknowledged that France had been outplayed on the night and gave Spain full credit for the victory.

Tweet placeholder

Earlier in his post-match remarks to M6 and beIN Sports, the France coach offered a broader reflection on the elimination. “The players are devastated, but we have to be logical—we were second best on a technical level. It’s our own fault. But I am going to ask a question: does the referee have the level required to officiate a semi-final? I’m not going to answer that. There were quite a few situations,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also What happened to William Saliba in France’s World Cup semifinal against Spain?

Deschamps closed by directing his final words at Spain’s performance rather than the officiating. “But the primary reason is that we were second best, with several technical errors and passes that could have led to chances. This is the very highest level, even if it hurts. We are going to play the third-place play-off. I don’t want to throw away everything that has been achieved, but in this match, Spain showed something extra,” he concluded.

Deschamps to coach one more World Cup game

Deschamps’ legendary tenure as the head coach of the French national team is rapidly drawing to a close, with the semifinal defeat marking the official end of their 2026 World Cup championship run. While French icon Zinedine Zidane is widely expected to be the next man to take the helm of the program, Deschamps will have one final match on the sidelines in the third-place playoff.

Despite being unable to replicate his historic championship run from Russia 2018 where the French were crowned kings of the world, Deschamps has officially become the coach with the most matches managed in World Cup history with 26. With the semifinal matchup against Spain, he officially surpassed the legendary record of German manager Helmut Schön, who held the previous benchmark of 25 games, and will add one more game with the clash for the third place.

Advertisement