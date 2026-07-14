Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario weighs in on Neymar Jr.’s international future: ‘No one needs to decide anything right now’

Brazil arrived at the 2026 World Cup as a favorite, as Carlo Ancelotti had been implementing a great style of play. However, they were eliminated by Norway in the Round of 16. After this, Neymar Jr.’s future with the national team is full of doubts, as he was deeply affected. In the midst of this, Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário decided to support the veteran player, giving him advice about his international future.

“Don’t put any pressure on yourself and don’t decide anything right now. There’s no need. No one needs to decide anything out right now… We cannot forget that he is coming off two years of serious injury, He arrived as a sacrifice for this World Cup. He will catch the rhythm again. He will play 10, 15 games in a row. He will get back to scoring goals, he will regain his confidence,” said Ronaldo Nazario, via TNT Sports Brazil.

Neymar Jr. played a completely marginal role for Brazil in the 2026 World Cup. He only played in two matches, coming off the bench in both, and scored just one goal, which came from the penalty spot. Far from his limited involvement being due to physical reasons, he revealed that he was in full physical condition, meaning it was purely a tactical decision by Ancelotti.

Despite the fact that Neymar was clearly affected, he has reportedly not made a decision yet regarding his international retirement. Instead, he has decided to take a break, spending time at poker tournaments and purchasing a yacht. The 34-year-old star still has plenty of time to decide his international future, as he first needs to return to Santos and secure a new contract extension with solid performances.

Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil is consoled by Raphinha #11.

Neymar Jr. faces an uncertain future in Brazil under Ancelotti

Throughout Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure, Neymar Jr. has not even been a secondary player, but rather a marginal one. While he was called up for the 2026 World Cup, Lucas Paquetá and Matheus Cunha established as the preferred options in the attacking midfield. With Ancelotti under contract until 2030, it appears that the 34-year-old star will not change his status within the national team.

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If Neymar Jr. decides to continue with Brazil, he would have the same role: The third option in the rotation. As the national team’s all-time leading scorer, he could decide not to force his return unless he is able to compete on equal terms for a starting spot. To achieve that, the 34-year-old star needs to shine again at Santos, while regaining physical consistency and rediscovering his goalscoring form.

At 34 years old, Neymar may no longer be aiming for the 2030 World Cup, but rather for the 2028 Copa América. Therefore, he still has several months to regain his motivation and earn a starting spot through his performances. To do so, he needs to arrive at the next call-up free of physical problems, something he was unable to achieve at the current World Cup. Even so, the task of convincing Ancelotti appears to be a difficult one.