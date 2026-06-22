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Why does Zinedine Zidane’s son play for Algeria? Luca Zidane’s World Cup switch explained

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Luca Zidane of Algeria.
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesLuca Zidane of Algeria.

After leading France to the 1998 World Cup title, Zinedine Zidane became a true soccer legend, being one of the most magical players in history. Despite his great legacy, few of his sons have managed to reach the elite level of the sport. However, Luca Zidane has been the first one of them to play in the World Cup. To surprise many fans, he does not play with France, but with Algeria in the 2026 World Cup.

Luca Zidane was born in Marseille, France, on May 13, 1998. Unlike Zinedine, he plays as a goalkeeper, having developed through the youth academy at Real Madrid. During this formative period, he represented France at youth levels, progressing from the U-16 to the U-20 team. However, he was not called up to the senior national team, so he opted to play for Algeria.

My father (Zinedine) supported me when I decided to play for Algeria. Since I was young, there has been an Algerian culture in my family… From the first contact with the coach and the president of the federation, the decision was obvious. My family supported me from the very beginning… Algeria is my country, my country of origin and that of my grandparents,” revealed Luca Zidane via beIN Sports on December of 2025.

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Even though Zinedine Zidane was also born in Marseille, France, his family roots are truly Algerian. According to ABC, his grandparents Smaïl Zidane and Malika had to leave Aguemoune, a village in the Kabylie region of Algeria, in 1962 due to wartime conditions, and moved to France. Despite this, the family has always been proud of their Arab origins, so this decision was entirely a family one.

Luca Zidane #23 of Algeria.

Luca Zidane #23 of Algeria.

Which team does Luca Zidane play for? Career details explained

Luca Zidane had his formative career at Real Madrid, progressing from Juvenil B in 2014 to the first team in 2019. Despite this, he was unable to become a starter, playing only two matches before being loaned to Racing de Santander in Spain’s second division. After that spell, he also played for Rayo Vallecano and SD Eibar before joining Granada, in Spain’s second division, where he has been playing since 2024.

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How to watch Jordan vs Algeria in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

For the first time in his professional career, the 28-year-old goalkeeper has had consistent playing time, featuring in 27 matches this season. Despite conceding 33 goals, he has managed to maintain a solid level of consistency. However, he has not fully established over Ander Astralaga, who ended up as the starter for head coach Pacheta. If he shines in this 2026 World Cup, he could explore a move away from the club in search of a starting role.

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