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Video: Lionel Messi scores magnificent goal for Argentina vs Algeria at 2026 World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrating.
© Wilson/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina celebrating.

Defending champions Argentina and Algeria clashed Tuesday night at Kansas City Stadium for a highly anticipated Matchday 1 Group J showdown at the 2026 World Cup. Needing a moment of magic to break the early tension, Lionel Messi delivered in trademark fashion, curling a spectacular effort into the top corner to open the scoring for the Albiceleste.

The historic breakthrough began with Rodrigo De Paul, who threaded a pinpoint, line-breaking through ball to find Messi in the attacking third. Seizing the pocket of space, the Inter Miami superstar drove forward and unleashed a ferocious strike from just outside the 18-yard box; though Algerian goalkeeper Luca Zidane managed to get a hand on the ball, the sheer power carried it into the back of the net to ignite the stadium in the 17th minute.

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The match opened at a breathless pace, and Argentina nearly took the lead even earlier. Just five minutes into the contest, Lautaro Martinez held up play brilliantly and laid the ball off for Messi to smash it home, but the referee quickly waved off the opening tally due to a slight offside call against the No. 10.

A nearly identical drama unfolded on the opposite end just moments later, this time breaking the hearts of the Algerian fans. In the 8th minute, Fares Chaibi exploited a gap in the backline, burst into the Argentine penalty box, and cleanly beat Emi Martinez, but the linesman’s flag went up immediately, keeping the African side off the scoreboard.

The Group J clash against Algeria marks a monumental 200th international appearance for Messi in the Argentina kit, a staggering benchmark that distances him from any other player in the rich history of the Albiceleste. With his first-half breakthrough, the captain elevates his international production to 118 goals and 64 assists, concurrently logging the 912th official goal of his illustrious career for club and country.

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Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group J game

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Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group J game

Messi temporarily matches Cristiano Ronaldo record

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are rewriting the history books together at the 2026 World Cup, becoming the first players in soccer history to feature in six different editions of the tournament since their shared debuts back in 2006. While Portugal has yet to kick off its Group K campaign against Congo DR on Wednesday, Messi’s opening-half goal against Algeria allowed him to temporarily draw level with his long-time rival in a highly exclusive statistical category.

Heading into the 2026 tournament, Ronaldo stood alone as the only men’s player to ever score in five separate World Cup editions (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022). Because Messi went scoreless during the 2010 tournament in South Africa, his brilliant strike against Algeria marks the fifth unique tournament edition in which he has found the back of the net, matching Ronaldo’s historic mark until the Portuguese captain gets his own opportunity to reclaim the solo record later this week.

*Developing story…

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