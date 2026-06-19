Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Haiti could impact the 2026 World Cup Group C standings

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior #7 of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match.

Under Carlo Ancelotti’s guidance, Brazil have managed to significantly improve their competitiveness. Despite this, they disappointed in their debut against Morocco, managing only a disappointing draw. Because of this, their place in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup is not secured. With this in mind, the Canarinha face Haiti today, under more pressure than usual, meaning that a win, a draw, or a defeat could change the Group C standings.

Without being a soccer powerhouse, Haiti arrive into today’s game with serious problems. After their loss to Scotland, they need a victory or a draw against Brazil. While they delivered a competitive game, they did not reach to dominate offensively, causing them huge of problems. Nonetheless, they face no pressure, giving them an edge over their opponents that may make mistakes during the game.

While Brazil showed their offensive strength against Morocco, they also exposed many weaknesses in midfield, highlighting a worrying lack of creativity. After failing to secure the victory, they have no clear path to the Round of 32, arriving under extreme pressure for today’s match. Against this backdrop, head coach Carlo Ancelotti could make notable adjustments to his starting lineup.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

What happens if Brazil win over Haiti?

In case Brazil secure a victory over Haiti, they would not immediately guarantee a place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. With a total of four points, Carlo Ancelotti’s team would need at least a draw against Scotland to reach the five points needed. If Scotland lose today against Morocco, they would still have a chance to fight for first place in Group C, but they would need to improve their scoring output.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Neymar

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Neymar.

What happens if Brazil draw Haiti?

After the draw in their debut against Morocco, Brazil would complicate their future in the 2026 World Cup if they draw today against Haiti. With only two points in Group C, they would need a victory against Scotland in the last match and would depend on the results of the other teams. Having one of the most powerful rosters in the tournament, they would disappoint the fans quite a lot.

Advertisement
Why isn’t Neymar playing for Brazil vs Haiti at the 2026 World Cup?

see also

Why isn’t Neymar playing for Brazil vs Haiti at the 2026 World Cup?

What happens if Brazil lose to Haiti?

If Brazil are defeated by Haiti, they would be left with only one point in the Group C standings. Against this, they would find it quite difficult to secure their place in the Round of 32, as they would need a victory against Scotland. However, this would not guarantee anything, as they would depend on the results of their rivals, and their most likely outcome would be to advance as best third-placed team.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Brazil and Haiti face off for a crucial Matchday 2 showdown at the 2026 World Cup in Philadelphia. Stay locked right here for live, minute-by-minute updates from this high-stakes matchup!

World Cup 2026: What is Haiti current FIFA world ranking?

World Cup 2026: What is Haiti current FIFA world ranking?

Haiti managed to return to the World Cup after 52 years, qualifying for the 2026 edition. Having some games ahead, they will have the opportunity to climb positions in the FIFA World Ranking, that has been improving in years.

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Haiti confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C match

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Haiti confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C match

Brazil clash with Haiti for a high-stakes Matchday 2 fixture at the 2026 World Cup, desperate to secure their first victory after a disappointing opening round.

Why isn’t Neymar playing for Brazil vs Haiti at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Neymar playing for Brazil vs Haiti at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil face Haiti for Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup, but Carlo Ancelotti's men will once again have to take the pitch without Neymar.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo