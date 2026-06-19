How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Haiti could impact the 2026 World Cup Group C standings

Under Carlo Ancelotti’s guidance, Brazil have managed to significantly improve their competitiveness. Despite this, they disappointed in their debut against Morocco, managing only a disappointing draw. Because of this, their place in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup is not secured. With this in mind, the Canarinha face Haiti today, under more pressure than usual, meaning that a win, a draw, or a defeat could change the Group C standings.

Without being a soccer powerhouse, Haiti arrive into today’s game with serious problems. After their loss to Scotland, they need a victory or a draw against Brazil. While they delivered a competitive game, they did not reach to dominate offensively, causing them huge of problems. Nonetheless, they face no pressure, giving them an edge over their opponents that may make mistakes during the game.

While Brazil showed their offensive strength against Morocco, they also exposed many weaknesses in midfield, highlighting a worrying lack of creativity. After failing to secure the victory, they have no clear path to the Round of 32, arriving under extreme pressure for today’s match. Against this backdrop, head coach Carlo Ancelotti could make notable adjustments to his starting lineup.

What happens if Brazil win over Haiti?

In case Brazil secure a victory over Haiti, they would not immediately guarantee a place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. With a total of four points, Carlo Ancelotti’s team would need at least a draw against Scotland to reach the five points needed. If Scotland lose today against Morocco, they would still have a chance to fight for first place in Group C, but they would need to improve their scoring output.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Neymar.

What happens if Brazil draw Haiti?

After the draw in their debut against Morocco, Brazil would complicate their future in the 2026 World Cup if they draw today against Haiti. With only two points in Group C, they would need a victory against Scotland in the last match and would depend on the results of the other teams. Having one of the most powerful rosters in the tournament, they would disappoint the fans quite a lot.

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What happens if Brazil lose to Haiti?

If Brazil are defeated by Haiti, they would be left with only one point in the Group C standings. Against this, they would find it quite difficult to secure their place in the Round of 32, as they would need a victory against Scotland. However, this would not guarantee anything, as they would depend on the results of their rivals, and their most likely outcome would be to advance as best third-placed team.