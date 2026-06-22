What is Senegal’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Norway?

Even though they are not one of the traditional World Cup teams, Senegal have managed to establish as one of the most consistent sides in recent editions of the tournament, securing their third consecutive appearance. Although they were defeated by France, they showed strong competitiveness, fighting for victory throughout the match. In addition, they maintain a strong position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking before facing Norway.

Ahead of today’s clash, Senegal are ranked 17th spot with 1,667.66 points, as per FIFA Men’s World Ranking. With their latest defeat to France, they lost two spots. With head coach Pape Thiaw have managed to significantly improve their international standing, compared to their 99th spot from June of 2013. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 12th on January of 2026.

Despite their impressive impact in the African Cup of Nations, Senegal remain the second lowest-ranked national team in their group. France currently hold the 2nd spot with 1887.11 points. Norway are ranked 27th with 1,577.18 points. Finally, Iraq remain the lowest-ranked national team in the group, holding the 60th spot with 1426.53 points.

Senegal remain the best African team, winning the African Cup of Nations on penalties, which was later awarded to Morocco by federation decision. Beyond Sadio Mané, they also rely on players such as Nicolas Jackson, Ismaïla Sarr, Krépin Diatta, and Ibrahim Mbaye, who can make the difference. In addition, they could opt for possession-based dominance, something they have refined over the last few years.

Sadio Mane of Senegal

Senegal may need Sadio Mané’s best version vs Norway

Despite Norway having a highly promising sporting project, Senegal enter the match as clear favorites to secure the victory. By imposing a dominant playing style, they could press high and shut down the opponent’s attack. To achieve this, they may need the impact of Sadio Mané, their biggest star. Although he performed well in a collective sense against France, the veteran forward needs to lead the attacking phase.

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Facing a solid defensive block, Senegal could require the dribbling version of Sadio Mané. With his impact and tactical intelligence, he could be key to drawing defenders and breaking through the opposition’s defence. Alongside this, he could also be decisive from long-range shots, looking for goals against a low block. In addition, he could help elevate Nicolas Jackson, who failed to score in his first match. Finally, Ibrahim Mbaye could start, after his strong impact against France.