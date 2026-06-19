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Lionel Messi’s red card controversy continues as Algeria reportedly file complaint with FIFA

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi enjoyed a historic night during Argentina’s 2026 World Cup opener, netting a spectacular hat trick to spark a dominant 3-0 shutout against Algeria. However, the African nation firmly believes the Argentine captain shouldn’t have finished the match on the pitch.

According to prominent Algerian outlets TSA and Compétition, citing official federation sources, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has reportedly launched a formal protest with FIFA. The complaint heavily targets the on-field officiating of Polish referee Szymon Marciniak and the bunker VAR team.

The primary point of friction stems from a controversial sequence in the 32nd minute. The FAF argues Messi committed a send-off-worthy offense when his studs caught the calf of defender Aissa Mandi on a challenge. Marciniak whistle-blew the foul but declined to flash a card or halt play for a formal VAR review, instantly triggering massive debates across sports media.

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Weighing in on the controversy, soccer icon Thierry Henry contested the idea of a red card. While acknowledging heavy contact, Henry noted that Messi clearly intended to play the ball rather than malicious intent, validating the referee’s decision to bypass an ejection.

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Algeria protest second flashpoint

The Messi incident isn’t the only grievance the FAF has raised against Marciniak’s crew. Algerian officials contend that the refereeing team missed another crucial call that completely altered the trajectory of the match.

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Messi stands alone in World Cup history after scoring against Algeria, becoming the first player to find the net against 11 different teams

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Messi stands alone in World Cup history after scoring against Algeria, becoming the first player to find the net against 11 different teams

The secondary protest focuses on a 74th-minute collision involving Alexis Mac Allister. The Algerians argue the Liverpool midfielder intentionally caught Ibrahim Maza in the face with an elbow and claim he should have received a straight red card for violent conduct.

What’s next for Algeria?

Despite the administrative uproar, Vladimir Petkovic’s squad faces a grueling uphill battle in Group J. With zero points on the board, the FAF knows that dropped points in their next fixture will effectively extinguish their dreams of reaching the knockout stage.

Algeria will look to salvage their tournament when they face Jordan on Tuesday, June 24, in a high-pressure, must-win battle between two sides fighting for survival after opening-day defeats.

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