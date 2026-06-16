Lionel Messi explains tears after first goal vs Algeria: ‘It had nothing to do with football, I went through difficult days’

Lionel Messi put on a masterclass to launch Argentina‘s 2026 World Cup campaign, delivering a flawless performance headlined by a historic hat trick in a dominant opening victory over Algeria. Yet, despite the on-field brilliance, the enduring image of the match was the captain visibly fighting back tears after his opening goal, an emotional display the Argentine legend later addressed: “It had nothing to do with soccer, I went through difficult days.“

Speaking to reporters during his post-match press conference, Messi was asked about the raw emotion he displayed, which included crying immediately after finding the back of the net: “A matter totally unrelated to sports, I went through some difficult, complicated days.”

While keeping the specific details of the personal matter private, the iconic playmaker made sure to praise his inner circle, thanking his international teammates and the entire Argentine staff for shielding and supporting him in the buildup to the tournament. “I’m grateful to the entire delegation, to my teammates. They made a lot of effort to make sure I’m doing well,” he concluded.

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Messi draws level with Klose atop all-time World Cup scoring list

With his spectacular hat trick against Algeria, Messi has officially climbed to the summit of World Cup history, sharing the tournament’s all-time scoring record alongside German legend Miroslav Klose with 16 career goals. Entering the match with 13 tallies, Messi leapfrogged a star-studded list of icons, including Gerd Muller, Brazil’s Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe, who had briefly stolen the spotlight with a brace the night before, to claim a share of the No. 1 spot for the first time in his legendary career.

When asked during the press conference about the milestone and whether he tracks these historic benchmarks, Messi downplayed the individual glory in favor of the legacy: “It is an honor to be up there, because of what it means. To be alongside Klose, those who are there. In the end, it’s just statistics and nothing more. Ronaldo (Nazario), from what I’ve seen, is one of the greatest, and he isn’t first.“

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The Argentine captain concluded his remarks by drawing a poignant parallel to another sporting icon, citing his admiration for tennis legend Rafael Nadal’s mindset. “I am watching the Rafael Nadal series and I identify with it a lot. I think we are very similar in that sense: we always want to give our maximum,” he added.