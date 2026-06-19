Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration takes 2026 World Cup center stage despite goal wait as South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena honors Portugal captain

Cristiano Ronaldo may still be searching for his first goal of the 2026 World Cup, but his influence continues to reach far beyond the scoresheet. Teboho Mokoena became the latest player to remind the soccer world of Ronaldo’s global impact after a dramatic moment in South Africa’s clash against the Czech Republic sparked huge reactions.

The South African midfielder delivered one of the most emotional performances of the tournament so far, beginning the night with tears during the national anthem before becoming the hero who rescued his country’s World Cup hopes. His late equaliser secured a valuable 1-1 draw and created one of the most talked-about celebrations of the competition.

Both South Africa and Czechia entered the match knowing that another defeat could seriously damage their chances of reaching the knockout stage. Bafana Bafana had already suffered a 2-0 loss against Mexico in its opening game, while the European side had fallen 2-1 to South Korea after failing to hold onto an early advantage.

The pressure was clear from the opening whistle, and Czechia quickly made life difficult for South Africa. Michal Sadilek gave his country the perfect start in the sixth minute after Alexandr Sojka found him in space, allowing him to slide a finish past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Teboho Mokoena #4 of South Africa celebrates after scoring a penalty

For South Africa, the early setback created another difficult World Cup situation. The national team has struggled historically at this stage of the competition, having failed to progress beyond the group stage despite hosting the tournament in 2010.

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Ronaldo’s iconic celebrations steal the spotlight

The midfielder then delivered the moment South Africa needed most. After Thapelo Maseko’s long-range effort struck Pavel Sulc’s hand inside the penalty area, the referee awarded a penalty in the closing stages.

Mokoena stepped up in the 83rd minute and showed incredible composure, sending a low strike past Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar to level the match. The goal gave South Africa a lifeline and changed the mood inside the stadium.

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After scoring the equaliser, Mokoena and his teammates celebrated in a way that immediately caught global attention. The South African players recreated Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous “Siuuu” celebration before following it with another trademark Ronaldo-inspired celebration.

The second celebration, often referred to as Ronaldo’s “sleep” celebration, saw Mokoena close his eyes and put his hands together before his teammates joined him. The tribute quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the respect shown toward one of soccer’s biggest icons.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrates after scoring

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Ronaldo’s influence remains bigger than goals

The timing made the moment even more interesting because Ronaldo himself had just played Portugal’s opening World Cup match against DR Congo without scoring. The 41-year-old forward was unable to find the net in a 1-1 draw, but his popularity was once again demonstrated through another player celebrating in his honour.

The player has previously paid tribute to Ronaldo after South Africa’s famous victory over Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, when he and his teammates also copied the Portuguese superstar’s celebration.

Teboho Mokoena #4 of South Africa celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty against Czechia

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Ronaldo’s difficult start to the tournament has created discussions about his current role with Portugal, especially after Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina in the same World Cup round. However, moments like Mokoena’s celebration show that Ronaldo’s legacy is measured through more than statistics.

The Portuguese captain has now seen a rare goal drought of 10 consecutive appearances in major international tournaments, combining matches at the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship. However, in spite of that, he remains one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, and his celebrations have become part of soccer culture.