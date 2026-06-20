Curacao secure a valuable scoreless draw against Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup

Curacao earned a historic 0-0 draw against Ecuador to secure the first-ever World Cup point in the nation’s history. Behind a heroic performance from veteran goalkeeper Eloy Room, the Caribbean side walked away with a crucial point while severely complicating Ecuador’s path to the knockout rounds.

Ecuador thoroughly dominated the opening 45 minutes, but Room single-handedly kept the South Americans off the scoresheet by racking up six spectacular saves before the intermission.

The story remained unchanged in the second half. Ecuador manager Sebastián Beccacece threw every available attacking option onto the pitch in search of a winner.

However, they simply could not breach the unbreakable defense anchored by Room, who guided his country to a historic, golden point on the world stage.