Curacao secure a valuable scoreless draw against Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup

Curacao earned a historic 0-0 draw against Ecuador to secure the first-ever World Cup point in the nation’s history. Behind a heroic performance from veteran goalkeeper Eloy Room, the Caribbean side walked away with a crucial point while severely complicating Ecuador’s path to the knockout rounds.
Ecuador thoroughly dominated the opening 45 minutes, but Room single-handedly kept the South Americans off the scoresheet by racking up six spectacular saves before the intermission.
The story remained unchanged in the second half. Ecuador manager Sebastián Beccacece threw every available attacking option onto the pitch in search of a winner.
However, they simply could not breach the unbreakable defense anchored by Room, who guided his country to a historic, golden point on the world stage.
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Curacao secured a valuable 0-0 draw and you lived every moment with World Soccer Talk!
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End of the game!
Ecuador and Curacao draw 0-0!
91'- Yellow card in Curacao (0-0)
Gervane Kastaneer received a yellow card.
90'- Stoppage time (0-0)
The referee added five more minutes.
88'- Modification in Ecuador (0-0)
John Yeboah was replaced by Jordy Caicedo.
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82'- Modification in Ecuador (0-0)
Alan Franco was replaced by Angelo Preciado.
79'- Another great save from Room! (0-0)
Enner Valencia tried whit a powerful long-rage shot but Room made a spectacular save once again!
75'- Modifications in Curacao (0-0)
Juninho Bacuna, Tahith Chong and Deveron Fonville were replaced by Kenji Gorre, Roshon van Eijma and Jearl Margaritha.
71'- The game resumes (0-0)
The game continues at Kansas City Stadium.
69'- Cooling break (0-0)
Hydration break.
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66'- Great saves from Room! (0-0)
Room produces back-to-back phenomenal saves, denying headers from Kevin Rodríguez and Willian Pacho to rescue Curacao once again!
62'- Chance from Kevin Rodriguez (0-0)
Kevin Rodríguez drove hard into the left side of the box and unleashed a powerful strike, but it flashed wide of the target!
56'- Yellow card in Curacao (0-0)
Livano Comenencia received a yellow card.
59'- Great save from Galindez! (0-0)
Leandro Bacuna unleashed a venomous rocket from outside the box, forcing Hernán Galíndez into a spectacular save to keep the ball out of the net!
53'- Yellow card in Curacao (0-0)
Juninho Bacuna received a yellow card.
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50'- Moises Caicedo tries from the distance (0-0)
Caicedo tried his luck with a long-range shot that Room saved without any trouble.
46'- Modification in Ecuador (0-0)
Jordy Alcivar was replaced by Kevin Rodriguez.
The second half is underway! (0-0)
Ecuador and Curacao are already playing the second half!
Halftime! (0-0)
The game goes to halftime!
45'- Stoppage time (0-0)
The referee added four more minutes.
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41'- Nice try from Yeboah! (0-0)
John Yeboah let fly with a powerful strike from outside the box, but Eloy Room made another great save to deny the Ecuadorian forward!
38'- Yellow card in Curacao (0-0)
Leandro Bacuna received a yellow card.
37'- Yellow card in Ecuador (0-0)
Jordy Alcívar received a yellow card.
32'- Injury concern for Curacao (0-0)
Juninho Bacuna is down on the pitch, and the medical staff has rushed onto the field to evaluate him. It appears the midfielder has picked up an injury and may be forced off the field.
27'- The game resumes (0-0)
The game continues at Kansas City Stadium.
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24'- Cooling break (0-0)
Hydration break.
20'- Another great save by Room! (0-0)
After a cross from Piero Hincapié, Enner Valencia got a crucial touch inside the box to redirect the ball, but Eloy Room reacted brilliantly once again with a spectacular save to keep him out!
17'- Chong shot blocked (0-0)
Tahith Chong picked up the ball deep inside the penalty area and managed to unleash two quick-fire shots, but a defender blocked both attempts.
12'- Nice shot from Yeboah (0-0)
John Yeboah cut inside into the penalty box and unleashed a strike, but Eloy Room read it perfectly, making a routine save to handle the danger without any trouble.
7'- Curacao finding their rhythm (0-0)
Curacao are starting to find their rhythm with the ball at their feet, gradually pushing forward and knocking on the door of the Ecuadorian penalty area.
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2'- What a save by Room! (0-0)
Enner Valencia had the opening goal on his boots, but Eloy Room produced a phenomenal save to deny the veteran striker and keep the match scoreless!
GAME ON!
The game between Ecuador and Curacao is underway at Kansas City Stadium!
Players are on the pitch!
Players from both teams are on the field for national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match!
Today's referees
Ma Ning has been appointed to officiate the clash between Ecuador and Curacao. He will be joined on the field by Zhou Fei and Saoud Almaqaleh, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.
Full officiating team:
Referee: Ma Ning
Assistant Referee 1: Zhou Fei
Assistant Referee 2: Saoud Almaqaleh
Fourth official: Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh
VAR: Fu Ming
Both teams doing warm up activities
Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at Kansas City Stadium!
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Ecuador lineup confirmed!
Ecuador's starting XI: Hernán Galíndez; Alan Franco, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Jervis Estupiñán; Jordy Alcívar, Pedro Vite, Moisés Caicedo; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, John Yeboah.