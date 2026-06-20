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What is Curacao’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Ecuador?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Curacao lost 7-1 in their first match
© Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesCuracao lost 7-1 in their first match

There could be more movement in Group E of the 2026 World Cup, with Curacao looking to improve against Ecuador the image left in the first match, a 7-1 loss to Germany that pushed them down slightly in the FIFA world ranking.

The current ranking of Curacao is 83rd, which is one spot lower than the June 11 update. That puts the Caribbean side in a difficult position ahead of the match, even if they are mostly enjoying their first-ever appearance in the competition.

With the ranking changing after every match, Curacao will be looking to climb if it can put together a strong result. A positive performance against Ecuador would help them keep pace, even if their goal may be more modest than what some other teams might aim for.

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Curacao’s rivals

As expected, the team that stands out most in the group is Germany. They are currently 9th in the FIFA world ranking, making them the highest-ranked side in the section by a clear margin after being 10th in the latest ranking.

Ivory Coast and Ecuador are very close in the ranking (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Ivory Coast and Ecuador are very close in the ranking (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Ecuador are next in line, but far behind at 28th, which made them one of the main contenders to advance from the group until they lost their opening match and put themselves at risk of missing out on the next round.

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Video: Comenencia makes history with Curacao’s first-ever World Cup goal on debut vs Germany

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Video: Comenencia makes history with Curacao’s first-ever World Cup goal on debut vs Germany

Ivory Coast follow closely behind at 30th after starting the competition three spots lower. The most important thing for them is that they beat their direct rivals, which also means Curacao are the lowest-ranked team among the four.

Curacao’s highest ranking

Curacao have remained in a steady position over the years in the FIFA ranking. Their current position is not too far from their highest ranking, which came in 2017 when they reached 68th place. Their lowest ranking came in 2014, when they were 183rd.

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