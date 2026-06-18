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Lionel Scaloni reportedly won’t repeat Argentina’s starting XI against Austria after Messi’s masterclass vs Algeria

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi (L) and Lionel Scaloni (R), head coach of Argentina.
© Todd Kirkland & Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) and Lionel Scaloni (R), head coach of Argentina.

Argentina kicked off its World Cup title defense in dominant fashion, powered by a spectacular Lionel Messi hat trick in their opening match against Algeria. With the squad’s focus now shifting toward a Matchday 2 clash against Austria, head coach Lionel Scaloni reportedly plans to alter his starting lineup rather than stick with the same eleven.

During the pre-tournament training camp, Scaloni had to manage several players arriving with physical discomfort, while a few additional fitness concerns cropped up over recent weeks. Despite securing a comfortable result against Algeria, the Albiceleste were missing several key pieces due to these lingering ailments, though some of those stars could return to action in the coming days.

According to TyC Sports journalist and national team insider Gaston Edul, Scaloni is fully expected to shuffle his personnel ahead of the meeting with Austria. This constant tactical adjustment has become a signature trait for the Argentine manager during major tournaments, as he consistently adapts his lineups based on specific player profiles and tactical matchups.

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Changes weighed against Austria

Aside from Messi‘s brilliant individual display, Argentina looked incredibly organized on both sides of the ball against Algeria, limiting their opponents to zero official shots on target excluding the offside goal. Meanwhile, Austria enters the matchup following a 3-1 victory over Jordan, though their overall performance suggests vulnerabilities that Scaloni will undoubtedly look to exploit.

Nico Gonzalez #15 and Julian Alvarez #9 of Argentina stand on the touchline before coming on as substitutes.

Nico Gonzalez #15 and Julian Alvarez #9 of Argentina stand on the touchline before coming on as substitutes.

One of the primary selection dilemmas sits at right-back, a position that drew some criticism during the opener, where Nahuel Molina could potentially replace Gonzalo Montiel as both finish their respective injury recoveries. The center-forward position is also under heavy discussion, with Julian Alvarez pushing to replace Lautaro Martinez now that his recent ankle discomfort has completely subsided.

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While Thiago Almada‘s role in the midfield remains a subject of debate, coaching staff are also closely monitoring the left-back position ahead of the match. Incumbent starter Nicolas Tagliafico is still working his way back from a muscle strain and will face late fitness tests, but Facundo Medina‘s steady performance in the opener means there is no urgent need to rush the Lyon defender back into action.

Scaloni and rotating the lineup, a tactic with results

Despite taking the Argentina job as his first-ever gig as a first-team manager, Scaloni has quickly developed into one of the most tactically astute coaches in international soccer. While Messi remains the undisputed centerpiece of the national team, Scaloni’s willingness to implement subtle tactical tweaks and build a versatile roster has been fundamental to the federation’s recent trophy haul.

During their championship run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Scaloni seamlessly shifted between 4-3-3, 4-4-2, and 3-5-2 formations, famously starting a different lineup in all seven matches. He utilized a similar rotation strategy throughout the 2024 Copa America, opting to repeat a starting lineup only when transitioning from the semifinals against Canada to the final against Colombia.

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