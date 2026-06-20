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Where is Zion Suzuki from? Birthplace, heritage, and nationality of Japan’s goalkeeper

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Suzuki could play for three countries
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesSuzuki could play for three countries

Zion Suzuki is turning heads on the global stage as Japan’s goalkeeper at 23 years old, but his story began in Newark, New Jersey. Born to a Ghanaian father and a Japanese mother, he is eligible to represent three national teams: the United States, Ghana and Japan.

Despite interest from U.S. Soccer in recruiting the talented shot-stopper, Suzuki ultimately committed to the Japan national team. His professional journey began in the J-League with Urawa Red Diamonds.

The goalkeeper developed quickly through the club’s youth academy before becoming a commanding senior goalkeeper. Suzuki’s physical presence and continued growth caught the attention of scouts abroad, paving the way for a move to Europe.

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Trajectory in Europe

The goalkeeper expressed gratitude to his first club before moving on: I have decided to make a permanent transfer to Sint-Truiden VV. I will continue to work hard so that I can use the experience I gained at Urawa on the world stage and so that I can become a role model for the players of the Urawa Reds Academy. Once again, thank you for the past 11 years.”

Suzuki plays in Italy for Parma (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Suzuki plays in Italy for Parma (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

In 2023, Suzuki joined Belgian club Sint-Truiden on loan to gain valuable first-team experience, where fellow Japanese goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt was the starter. That development helped fuel his rapid rise until the club made the move permanent in July 2024.

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After that, he took another big step by moving to Serie A to play for Parma. This could be a major moment of stability for the young goalkeeper, who has made 120 career appearances across three clubs.

Suzuki’s career with Japan

At such a young age for a goalkeeper, Suzuki has already shown leadership in Japan’s defense with strong performances. His numbers at youth level are modest, as he played 20 matches across the U-15 to U-23 teams. At senior level, he had made 24 appearances entering the competition.

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