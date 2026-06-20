How to watch Tunisia vs Japan in USA: 2026 Tournament, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tunisia vs Japan on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Tunisia vs Japan WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 12:00am ET / 9:00pm PT • Sunday, June 21, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Tunisia enters this crucial second group stage match in a state of crisis. Following a disastrous 5-1 defeat to Sweden, the team took the drastic step of sacking head coach Sabri Lamouchi mid-tournament. The pressure is immense on the Eagles of Carthage to produce a response under new management and salvage any hope of advancing.

In stark contrast, Japan is riding a wave of confidence after a brilliant performance against the Netherlands. The Samurai Blue fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw, showcasing their technical quality and resilience against one of Europe’s top sides. A victory against a wounded Tunisia would all but guarantee their place in the knockout stages, making this a must-win fixture for the Japanese side.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The opening round of matches revealed two teams on completely different trajectories. Japan has cemented its status as a formidable global competitor, capable of going toe-to-toe with elite opposition through tactical discipline and collective effort. Their performance against the Netherlands was a testament to a long-term strategy that is now bearing fruit on the world’s biggest stage.

Meanwhile, Tunisia‘s campaign has been defined by instability and defensive chaos. Their collapse against Sweden was marked by individual errors, particularly from the goalkeeper, and a lack of organizational cohesion. The tactical battle will likely see Japan‘s structured, possession-based style look to systematically exploit the glaring weaknesses in Tunisia’s disorganized backline.

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The motivations for each squad are crystal clear. For Japan, this match is a golden opportunity to secure passage to the next round and avoid a high-pressure final group game. For Tunisia, it is about survival. Under new manager Hervé Renard, they must find a way to restore defensive stability and national pride, knowing that anything less than a win will almost certainly mean an early exit.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been a one-sided fixture. The two nations have met six times in total, with Japan claiming victory in five of those encounters. Tunisia‘s lone win came in a friendly, highlighting Japan‘s consistent dominance in competitive and non-competitive matches alike.

Their most significant prior meeting was in the group stage of the 2002 tournament, where co-hosts Japan secured a comfortable 2-0 victory. More recently, they faced off in a friendly in October 2023, which also ended in a 2-0 win for the Samurai Blue, reinforcing the established pattern of Japanese superiority.

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A notable trend in their head-to-head history is the prevalence of clean sheets. In all six previous encounters, the losing team has failed to score a single goal. This suggests that the team that scores first often goes on to control the match and secure a shutout victory, a data point that favors Japan‘s disciplined defensive system.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Japan enters the fixture with a relatively clean bill of health, while Tunisia‘s most significant change comes from the manager’s bench in a bid to spark a turnaround.

The biggest news for Tunisia is the appointment of Hervé Renard, who replaced Sabri Lamouchi after the opening-day defeat. Renard is renowned for his ability to organize teams and famously led Saudi Arabia to an upset victory over Argentina in the last tournament. However, he faces a monumental task in fixing deep-seated defensive issues with only a few days of preparation. The squad itself has no reported injuries or suspensions.

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Japan is expected to be at near full-strength. Attacking midfielder Takefusa Kubo picked up a minor knock against the Netherlands but is expected to be fit to start. Manager Hajime Moriyasu has a settled and confident squad to choose from and is unlikely to make major changes to the system that worked so effectively in the first match.

Tunisia Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Dahmen; Abdi, Talbi, Rekik, Valery; Skhiri, Khedira; Ben Slimane, Hannibal, Achouri; Saad

New manager Hervé Renard will likely prioritize defensive solidity. Expect Ellyes Skhiri to be tasked with shielding the back four, while the creative burden will fall on Hannibal Mejbri to unlock a disciplined Japanese defense.

Japan Projected XI (3-4-3):

Suzuki; Ito, Taniguchi, Watanabe; Nakamura, Kamada, Sano, Doan; Kubo, Maeda, Ueda

Japan’s 3-4-3 formation provides both defensive cover and width in attack. Daichi Kamada‘s vision in midfield will be crucial to controlling the game’s tempo, while the movement of the front three will aim to pull Tunisia’s vulnerable defense out of position.

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More details on how to watch

The Tunisia vs Japan match is available on Fubo. You can access the platform on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as on web browsers.

In addition to carrying every game of the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to other top soccer competitions from around the globe. This includes coverage of the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, Serie A, and more.

You can subscribe for just $14.99/month or choose an annual plan for greater savings. The subscription gives you access to all live matches, on-demand replays, and highlight shows.

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SEE MORE: Comprehensive schedule of World Cup games on TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.