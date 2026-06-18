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Lionel Messi leads FIFA Power Rankings after hat trick in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup debut

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Argentina launched their 2026 World Cup journey with a historic masterclass from Lionel Messi. The captain put on a clinic in Kansas City, netting a brilliant hat trick in a commanding 3-0 shutout against Algeria to open Group J play. The performance seamlessly ignited La Albiceleste’s campaign as they begin their official world title defense.

Messi’s historic night in North America also saw him draw level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the joint all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals—just one of several feats the captain reached after leading Argentina to the win.

That dominant tournament opener also catapulted Messi to the top of the charts as the first round of games concluded. FIFA unveiled its official tournament Power Rankings—a purely data-driven performance indexing model—with the Argentine icon leading the way in the headline metric.

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For this edition of the tournament, FIFA has categorized player data into three distinct performance pillars: Attacking, Creativity, and Defending. Messi comfortably dictates the pace in the Attacking category, finishing Matchday 1 with a tournament-high 8.13 rating out of a maximum score of 10.

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Trailing just behind the Argentine star is New Zealand forward Elijah Just, who locked down second place with a 7.74 rating after bagging a brace against Iran. Ivory Coast’s Amad Diallo rounds out the top three attacking performers with a strong 7.47 score.

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Who leads the other two categories?

While Messi reigns supreme in the attacking department, he lands in 11th place on the Creativity chart with a 7.15 rating. That category is currently commanded by Iran’s right-back Ramin Rezaeian, who set the playmaking standard with an impressive 8.02 score.

On the Defending side of the ball, Canada’s Derek Cornelius stands alone at the top of the elite performers list with a 7.31 rating, following his physically imposing defensive display in a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Austria’s midfield engine Xaver Schlager sits in second place with a 7.11 score after breaking up play cleanly in their 3-1 win over Jordan. Cape Verde’s Willy Semedo rounds out the defensive podium, earning a 6.91 rating after anchoring a historic clean sheet in a shocking 0-0 draw against Spain.

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