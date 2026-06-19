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How to watch Brazil vs Haiti in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Vinicius Junior of Brazil
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Brazil
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brazil vs Haiti on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Brazil vs Haiti
WHAT 2026 World Cup
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Friday, June 19, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Following a surprisingly sluggish start to their 2026 tournament campaign, Brazil is under immense pressure to secure its first victory against Haiti. The five-time champions were held to a 1-1 draw by a relentless Morocco side, a result that immediately puts the spotlight on their ability to perform when expectations are highest. For Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, this match is a critical opportunity to make a statement and get their group stage ambitions back on track.

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On the other side stands Haiti, a team with absolutely nothing to lose and everything to prove. Despite a narrow 1-0 defeat to Scotland, the Caribbean nation showed tremendous spirit and organization, proving they are not in the competition just to make up the numbers. As massive underdogs, sitting 78 places below Brazil in the world rankings, all the pressure is on their opponents, setting the stage for a classic David vs. Goliath encounter.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The opening round of matches revealed two teams on very different trajectories. Brazil looked disjointed and struggled to cope with Morocco‘s intensity, relying on a moment of individual magic from Vinicius Jr. to salvage a point. Their performance raised questions about tactical cohesion and whether their star-studded attack can function effectively as a unit. In contrast, Haiti’s loss to Scotland was a story of resilience; they were unlucky not to earn a draw after matching their opponent’s Expected Goals (xG) and outshooting them.

The tactical battle will likely pit Brazil’s possession-heavy, creative attack against Haiti’s disciplined, low block. Ancelotti may be forced to tweak his system, which appeared overly dependent on imprecise crosses and the brilliance of his wingers. Introducing more control in the midfield could be key to breaking down Haiti‘s defense. Haiti, meanwhile, will aim to replicate the defensive blueprint that frustrated Scotland, staying compact and looking to exploit any Brazilian defensive lapses on the counter-attack.

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For Brazil, the motivation is simple: this is a must-win fixture to reassert their dominance in Group C and build momentum for the tougher challenges ahead. Anything less than a convincing victory will be seen as a failure. For Haiti, this match is a historic opportunity. Earning a result against one of the tournament’s biggest names would be a monumental achievement and a source of immense national pride.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, the gulf between these two nations has been immense. Brazil and Haiti have only faced each other twice in official matches, with the South American giants dominating completely. The combined scoreline across those two games is a staggering 16-2 in Brazil‘s favor, underscoring the historical disparity in quality and resources.

The most recent encounter took place at the 2016 Copa America, where Brazil cruised to a 7-1 victory. Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick in a match that was never competitive. The only other meeting was in 1959 at the Pan American Games, which ended in a 9-1 win for Brazil. These results highlight a long-standing pattern of Brazilian superiority in this fixture.

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When looking at tournament trends, the data further favors Brazil. The Seleção have never lost to a CONCACAF nation at the global showpiece, boasting a record of six wins and one draw. Conversely, Haiti’s limited experience against South American opposition at this level includes a 4-1 loss to Argentina in their 1974 appearance, their only other time in the competition.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Brazil enters this crucial match with key personnel decisions looming, while Haiti is expected to field a consistent and familiar lineup.

After a disappointing opening performance, Brazil‘s manager Carlo Ancelotti may be tempted to make several changes. Star forward Neymar is expected to be available for selection following a calf injury, providing a significant boost to the attack. However, the lackluster display against Morocco could see some starters from that game dropped as Ancelotti searches for the right formula to unlock his team’s potential.

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Haiti, on the other hand, has no injury concerns. Head coach Sebastien Migne will likely reward the same starting eleven that performed so admirably against Scotland. Their spirited and organized effort in the opener means there is little reason to alter a squad that has already shown it can compete at this level.

Brazil Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Bruno Guimaraes, Ederson; Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior; Cunha.
This lineup provides a blend of defensive solidity and attacking firepower. The creativity will flow from the wings through Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha, while the midfield duo of Guimaraes and Ederson will be tasked with controlling the tempo and shielding the backline.

Haiti Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Bellegarde, Jean Jacques; Deedson, Casimir, Providence; Isidor.
Haiti will likely deploy a compact 4-2-3-1 formation designed to absorb pressure and hit on the break. Defender Hannes Delcroix, who was flawless with his passing in the first game, will be crucial in building from the back, while the team will look to striker Wilson Isidor to be their primary threat on the counter.

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More details on how to watch

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brazil vs Haiti on US television and via legal streaming:

The match is available on Fubo, which you can access on your TV, computer, phone, and tablet. It is the go-to destination for fans looking to catch all the action from the tournament.

In addition to this game, a subscription to [Streaming Platform] gives you access to other major soccer competitions, including Liga MX and LaLiga, making it a comprehensive package for any soccer fan.

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A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month or is available as part of a larger bundle. This gives you coverage of every single match of the tournament live and on-demand.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Haiti could impact the 2026 World Cup Group C standings

How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Haiti could impact the 2026 World Cup Group C standings

Despite having arrived at the 2026 World Cup as clear favorites, Brazil disappointed in their debut, drawing against Morocco. After this, they have no clear place in the Round of 32. Therefore, we will analyze how a win, draw, or defeat against Haiti today can affect the Group C standings.

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World Cup 2026: What is Haiti current FIFA world ranking?

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Haiti managed to return to the World Cup after 52 years, qualifying for the 2026 edition. Having some games ahead, they will have the opportunity to climb positions in the FIFA World Ranking, that has been improving in years.

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Haiti confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C match

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Haiti confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C match

Brazil clash with Haiti for a high-stakes Matchday 2 fixture at the 2026 World Cup, desperate to secure their first victory after a disappointing opening round.

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