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World Cup 2026: What is Haiti current FIFA world ranking?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Ruben Providence #15 of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesRuben Providence #15 of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Following a long absence of 52 years, Haiti achieved the historic milestone of returning to the World Cup, playing in the 2026 edition. By surpassing Honduras, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua, they managed to secure a direct spot in the competition thanks to Duckens Nazon and his scoring power. Following their comeback, they have gained greater recognition, climbing positions in the FIFA World Ranking.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Haiti are ranked 85th with 1,277.67 points. While they had the 83th spot, their lost against Scotland in their first game directly affected them in the standings. After being ranked 155th in April of 1966, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 38th in January of 2013.

Haiti have improved their FIFA ranking spots, but they remain the lowest ranked national team in their group at the 2026 World Cup. Brazil currently hold the 5th spot with 1765.34 points. Morocco hold the 6th spot in the ranking with 1755.09 points. Finally, Scotland rank as the second-lowest ranked national team in the group, holding the 37th spot with 1518.77 points.

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In their second World Cup participation, they aim to reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history. However, Haiti do not possess a particularly strong chance as their loss to Scotland leave them in a sensitive spot. To reach the knockout stages, they may need to win or tie against Brazil and secure a victory to Morocco. With this in mind, they may need to secure a strong defense strategy to complicate their rivals.

Duckens Nazon

Duckens Nazon of Haiti

What are Haiti’s upcoming matches in the 2026 World Cup?

In their debut at the 2026 World Cup, Haiti were defeated by Scotland in a match that much competed than expected. Following this, they face Brazil on June 19 at Philadelphia Stadium. With the defeat in their debut, they are forced to look for a win or a draw against Carlo Ancelotti’s team. Concluding their group stage in the tournament, they face Morocco on June 24 of 2026 at Atlanta Stadium.

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How to watch Brazil vs Haiti in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Haiti are far from being a soccer powerhouse, as few of their players stand out greatly. In their first participation in the World Cup in 1974, they played three games and left without any victory. Therefore, they would be looking for a victory that would make them enter the history of the tournament. However, they have Brazil and Morocco as their next opponents; they have a quite difficult task ahead.

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