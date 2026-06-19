World Cup 2026: What is Australia current FIFA world Ranking?

Throughout the last few years, Australia have managed to be a recurring participant in the World Cup. Since the 2006 edition, they have qualified for the tournament consecutively. Although they do not usually get past the group stage, they reached the Round of 16 in Qatar 2022. In the 2026 World Cup, they already defeated Türkiye, surprising everyone. With this, they managed to climb positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, which has improved in recent years.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Australia are ranked 27th with 1,605.61 points. After having defeated Turkiye in their debut, they have escalated their position in the standings. In November of 2024, they were ranked as 102nd, being his worst position ever. With his great performances, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 14th in September of 2009.

Australia have improved their FIFA ranking spots, but they remain the second-highest ranked national team in their group at the 2026 World Cup. USMNT currently hold the 15th spot with 1688.53 points. Turkiye hold the 26th spot in the ranking with 1579.47 points. Finally, Paraguay rank as the lowest-ranked national team in the group, holding the 52nd spot with 1488.05 points.

In their seventh World Cup participation, they aim to reach the knockout stage for the second time in a row after Qatar 2022. Even though Australia do not possess a particularly strong attacking unit, they have demonstrated their defense solidity, being able to counterattack efficiently. With USMNT as their next clash, they may need to repeat their consistency, as Mauricio Pochettino’s team have impose as one of best offensive units.

Connor Metcalfe of Australia battles for the ball with Hakan Calhanoglu of Turkiye.

Australia may shock rivals with a double defensive line high press

Despite not being one of the top contenders, Australia managed to surprise everyone, defeating Türkiye by a convincing 2-0 scoreline. Far from shinning in an offensive spot, head coach Tony Popovic has built his team from the defense line ahead. Showcasing his great work, they managed to shine with a double defensive line that excels with a high press. With this strategy, they may surprise USMNT and Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup.

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In case they manage to impose their brilliant style of play, they could secure their place in the knockout stages of the tournament. By pressing their opponents high, Australia suffocate any attacking threat, relying on counterattacks and aerial play as its main strengths. Far from being simple, they could suffer from balls played in behind, as the USMNT could take advantage of their pace to counterattack, meaning a solid defense will once again be key.