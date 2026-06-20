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Ecuador vs Curacao: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group E match

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Piero Hincapie of Ecuador.
© Getty ImagesPiero Hincapie of Ecuador.

Ecuador and Curacao are set to square off at Kansas City Stadium for a high-stakes Matchday 2 clash in 2026 World Cup Group E. With both teams dropping their opening matches, the hunt is on for their first three points of the tournament.

Sebastián Beccacece’s Ecuador side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Ivory Coast in their tournament opener. They now find themselves in urgent need of a victory to keep their dreams of advancing to the knockout rounds alive.

On the other side of the pitch, Curacao is looking to rebound after being dismantled 7-1 by Germany in their debut. The Caribbean nation will be aiming to pull off a massive South American upset to avoid an early exit from the world stage.

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Ecuador confirmed lineup

In search of a spark, the Argentine manager is expected to shake things up significantly from the opening match. Beccacece could alter his tactical formation entirely to prioritize a highly aggressive, must-win approach.

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Ecuador’s confirmed lineup: Hernán Galíndez; Alan Franco, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Jervis Estupiñán; Jordy Alcívar, Pedro Vite, Moisés Caicedo; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, John Yeboah.

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What is Ecuador’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Curacao?

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What is Ecuador’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Curacao?

Curacao confirmed lineup

Head coach Dick Advocaat has the luxury of a fully fit squad ahead of this matchup. Despite the heavy defeat to Germany, the Caribbean side escaped without any fresh injury concerns or disciplinary suspensions.

Curacao’s confirmed lineup: Eloy Room; Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, Sherel Floranus, Deveron Fonville; Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Juninho Bacuna; Tahith Chong, Jurgen Locadia.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
How Ecuador’s win, draw, or loss vs Curacao could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E standings

How Ecuador’s win, draw, or loss vs Curacao could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E standings

A huge match in Group E of the 2026 World Cup has Ecuador against Curacao, with a team that could be eliminated.

Curacao secure a valuable scoreless draw against Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup

Curacao secure a valuable scoreless draw against Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup

Backed by an incredible, wall-like performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room, Curacao secured a scoreless draw against Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup.

What is Ecuador’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Curacao?

What is Ecuador’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Curacao?

The current ranking of Ecuador ahead of their match against Curacao is lower than when the 2026 World Cup started.

How to watch Ecuador vs Curaçao in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Ecuador vs Curaçao in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Ecuador and Curaçao are scheduled to meet in Matchday 2 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game live in the United States.

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