Ecuador vs Curacao: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group E match

Ecuador and Curacao are set to square off at Kansas City Stadium for a high-stakes Matchday 2 clash in 2026 World Cup Group E. With both teams dropping their opening matches, the hunt is on for their first three points of the tournament.

Sebastián Beccacece’s Ecuador side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Ivory Coast in their tournament opener. They now find themselves in urgent need of a victory to keep their dreams of advancing to the knockout rounds alive.

On the other side of the pitch, Curacao is looking to rebound after being dismantled 7-1 by Germany in their debut. The Caribbean nation will be aiming to pull off a massive South American upset to avoid an early exit from the world stage.

Ecuador confirmed lineup

In search of a spark, the Argentine manager is expected to shake things up significantly from the opening match. Beccacece could alter his tactical formation entirely to prioritize a highly aggressive, must-win approach.

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Ecuador’s confirmed lineup: Hernán Galíndez; Alan Franco, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Jervis Estupiñán; Jordy Alcívar, Pedro Vite, Moisés Caicedo; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, John Yeboah.

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Curacao confirmed lineup

Head coach Dick Advocaat has the luxury of a fully fit squad ahead of this matchup. Despite the heavy defeat to Germany, the Caribbean side escaped without any fresh injury concerns or disciplinary suspensions.

Curacao’s confirmed lineup: Eloy Room; Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, Sherel Floranus, Deveron Fonville; Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Juninho Bacuna; Tahith Chong, Jurgen Locadia.