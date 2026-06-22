Lionel Messi equals rare World Cup record held by legends Just Fontaine and Jairzinho

Lionel Messi continues writing history at the 2026 World Cup in a match filled with huge expectations, equalling Just Fontaine and Jairzinho’s record during Argentina’s clash with Austria. The Argentina vs Austria showdown became another unforgettable chapter in the captain’s legendary tournament journey, as the defending champions looked to take another step toward qualification from Group J.

Argentina entered the match after a dominant 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening game, while Austria arrived with confidence following a 3-1 win against Jordan. With both national teams chasing control of the group standings, the meeting in Dallas carried major importance for the road toward the knockout stages.

The focus before kickoff was once again on Messi, who had already made a dream start to the tournament. The Argentine captain scored a hat-trick against Algeria, moving level with Miroslav Klose as the joint-leading scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals.

At almost 39 years old, the Inter Miami star continues to be the central figure for Argentina. Despite being in the later stages of his career, the forward remains capable of deciding matches at the highest level and proving why he remains one of soccer’s greatest ever players.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

Austria knew the challenge ahead would be enormous. Under Ralf Rangnick, the European national team built its identity around pressing, intensity, and defensive organization, hoping to disrupt Argentina’s rhythm and prevent the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner from finding dangerous spaces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rare streak shared with Fontaine and Jairzinho

The historic moment arrived in Dallas when Messi found the back of the net against Austria. After missing an early opportunity from the penalty spot, the Argentine superstar responded with the kind of finish that has defined his career.

Messi scored a brilliant goal to give La Albiceleste the lead and reached 17 World Cup goals, officially becoming the outright top scorer in World Cup history ahead of Miroslav Klose. However, beyond becoming the tournament’s top scorer, the 38-year-old superstar also reached another historic milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The goal against Austria meant Messi equaled the record of six consecutive World Cup matches with a goal, a mark previously achieved only by legends Just Fontaine and Jairzinho, as confirmed by Squawka. The Argentine’s scoring streak began during the 2022 World Cup and continued into the 2026 tournament.

Tweet placeholder

Messi scored against Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia, and France during Argentina’s championship run in Qatar before adding goals against Algeria and Austria. The record places him alongside two of the most iconic names in World Cup history. Fontaine achieved the feat during the 1958 tournament, while Jairzinho accomplished it across Brazil’s famous 1970 title-winning campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

World Cup Opponent Stage Goal(s) 2022 Australia Round of 16 1 2022 Netherlands Quarter-finals 1 2022 Croatia Semi-finals 1 2022 France Final 2 2026 Algeria Group Stage 1

Battle for Group J control

Both teams entered the match with three points after winning their opening fixtures. Argentina had the advantage in quality and experience, but Austria’s energetic approach made them a difficult opponent.

The winner of the match would take a major step toward finishing first in Group J. A top position could also provide a more favorable path in the knockout rounds, avoiding a potentially difficult early matchup against a strong opponent from another group.

Advertisement