What is Austria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Argentina?

The Austria FIFA ranking sits at a live, updated position of 21st in the world as the team gears up for its high-stakes Matchday 2 battle against reigning champions Argentina.

While Ralf Rangnick’s squad officially entered the 2026 World Cup bracket in the 24th global slot based on the pre-tournament technical indexes, their strong performances on the pitch have sparked an immediate upward trajectory.

A dominant 3-1 victory over Jordan yielded critical baseline coefficient points, propelling the side past teams like Nigeria and Iran on the live Elo-based boards. Now, facing a star-studded South American team, testing that newly forged momentum is crucial for defining who seizes unilateral command of the section.

Navigating the Group J hierarchy

While the live Austria FIFA ranking showcases a rising, highly disciplined unit, the team faces a massive competitive gap against an Argentina side that occupies 1st place globally.

Despite that numerical divide, the opening-round results have turned Group J into a high-octane race for the round of 32. The current standings in Group J outline the narrow stakes ahead of today’s kickoff:

Group J standings and global rank

Country Live FIFA Rank Points Goal Difference Argentina 1st 3 +3 Austria 21st 3 +2 Jordan 68th 0 -2 Algeria 29th 0 -3

Advertisement

Advertisement

Historic context and the formula to restrain Argentina

To appreciate the weight of Austria’s 21st position heading into today’s match, the nation’s historical ranking markers reveal a story of structural recovery. The team achieved its absolute modern pinnacle in November 2015, flying at an all-time high of 10th in the world.

Conversely, their lowest historical floor occurred during a severe competitive transition in 2008, where they plummeted to an all-time valley of 105th globally.

Stabilizing inside the top 25 under Ralf Rangnick proves Austria has built an aggressive, transition-heavy identity that can stretch top-tier opponents. Defying the top-ranked Argentines will require absolute physical discipline from the backline to isolate central passing channels.

Advertisement