What is Austria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Argentina?

The Austria FIFA ranking sits at a live, updated position of 21st in the world as the team gears up for its high-stakes Matchday 2 battle against reigning champions Argentina.
While Ralf Rangnick’s squad officially entered the 2026 World Cup bracket in the 24th global slot based on the pre-tournament technical indexes, their strong performances on the pitch have sparked an immediate upward trajectory.
A dominant 3-1 victory over Jordan yielded critical baseline coefficient points, propelling the side past teams like Nigeria and Iran on the live Elo-based boards. Now, facing a star-studded South American team, testing that newly forged momentum is crucial for defining who seizes unilateral command of the section.
Navigating the Group J hierarchy
While the live Austria FIFA ranking showcases a rising, highly disciplined unit, the team faces a massive competitive gap against an Argentina side that occupies 1st place globally.
Despite that numerical divide, the opening-round results have turned Group J into a high-octane race for the round of 32. The current standings in Group J outline the narrow stakes ahead of today’s kickoff:
Group J standings and global rank
|Country
|Live FIFA Rank
|Points
|Goal Difference
|Argentina
|1st
|3
|+3
|Austria
|21st
|3
|+2
|Jordan
|68th
|0
|-2
|Algeria
|29th
|0
|-3
Historic context and the formula to restrain Argentina
To appreciate the weight of Austria’s 21st position heading into today’s match, the nation’s historical ranking markers reveal a story of structural recovery. The team achieved its absolute modern pinnacle in November 2015, flying at an all-time high of 10th in the world.
Conversely, their lowest historical floor occurred during a severe competitive transition in 2008, where they plummeted to an all-time valley of 105th globally.
Stabilizing inside the top 25 under Ralf Rangnick proves Austria has built an aggressive, transition-heavy identity that can stretch top-tier opponents. Defying the top-ranked Argentines will require absolute physical discipline from the backline to isolate central passing channels.