Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

What is Austria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Argentina?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

Follow us on Google!
Players of Austria pose for a team group photograph.
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesPlayers of Austria pose for a team group photograph.

The Austria FIFA ranking sits at a live, updated position of 21st in the world as the team gears up for its high-stakes Matchday 2 battle against reigning champions Argentina.

While Ralf Rangnick’s squad officially entered the 2026 World Cup bracket in the 24th global slot based on the pre-tournament technical indexes, their strong performances on the pitch have sparked an immediate upward trajectory.

A dominant 3-1 victory over Jordan yielded critical baseline coefficient points, propelling the side past teams like Nigeria and Iran on the live Elo-based boards. Now, facing a star-studded South American team, testing that newly forged momentum is crucial for defining who seizes unilateral command of the section.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Navigating the Group J hierarchy

While the live Austria FIFA ranking showcases a rising, highly disciplined unit, the team faces a massive competitive gap against an Argentina side that occupies 1st place globally.

Despite that numerical divide, the opening-round results have turned Group J into a high-octane race for the round of 32. The current standings in Group J outline the narrow stakes ahead of today’s kickoff:

Group J standings and global rank

CountryLive FIFA RankPointsGoal Difference
Argentina1st3+3
Austria21st3+2
Jordan68th0-2
Algeria29th0-3
Advertisement

Historic context and the formula to restrain Argentina

To appreciate the weight of Austria’s 21st position heading into today’s match, the nation’s historical ranking markers reveal a story of structural recovery. The team achieved its absolute modern pinnacle in November 2015, flying at an all-time high of 10th in the world.

Conversely, their lowest historical floor occurred during a severe competitive transition in 2008, where they plummeted to an all-time valley of 105th globally.

Stabilizing inside the top 25 under Ralf Rangnick proves Austria has built an aggressive, transition-heavy identity that can stretch top-tier opponents. Defying the top-ranked Argentines will require absolute physical discipline from the backline to isolate central passing channels.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Julian Alvarez starting for Argentina against Austria at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Julian Alvarez starting for Argentina against Austria at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina heads into its crucial 2026 World Cup Group J meeting with Austria surrounded by questions, including why Julian Alvarez isn’t starting despite being one of the national team’s most important attacking options.

Why Alejandro Garnacho is missing the 2026 World Cup for Argentina

Why Alejandro Garnacho is missing the 2026 World Cup for Argentina

The winger was once viewed as one of the brightest young talents in the national team setup, but his journey toward the tournament took an unexpected turn.

How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Austria could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Austria could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

The result could completely reshape the Group J picture, but the biggest question is how each possible outcome changes Argentina’s path toward the knockout rounds.

Argentina vs Austria LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi starts in the 2026 World Cup Group J game

Argentina vs Austria LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi starts in the 2026 World Cup Group J game

Argentina and Austria meet in the second game of the 2026 World Cup, aiming to decide the leadership of Group J. Lionel Scaloni’s attacking style clashes with Ralf Rangnick’s gegenpressing approach, so a highly competitive match can be expected. Here we will provide minute-by-minute coverage.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo