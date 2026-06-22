‘We are Argentina and we will always look to win against any opponent,’ Messi says after record-breaking World Cup performance

Lionel Messi once again rewrote soccer history by becoming the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history after netting a clinical brace against Austria. Having already punched their ticket to the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup, the Argentine captain made his team’s standard perfectly clear by declaring “we are Argentina and we will always look to win against any opponent.“

Speaking to reporters after the match where he was named Player of the Match, Messi reflected on both his individual milestone and the team’s collective objective: “Happiness, a lot of happiness, especially for the victory. We knew it was going to be a high-intensity match, that we couldn’t slack off. It helps us have a calmer week ahead, so I’m happy.“

With Algeria and Austria widely projected to be the two toughest opponents for Argentina in Group J play, Messi spoke candidly about the squad’s expectations coming into the tournament. “Getting both wins was in our plans. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy; nobody gives anything away. A lot of intensity, at times it was hard for us to play our game. It’s true that they didn’t hurt us either. It had become difficult to play, but at times we managed to do it,” he stated.

Following a dominant 3-0 shutout against Algeria and a decisive 2-0 victory over Austria, Argentina has officially locked up their spot in the World Cup Round of 32. Regardless of the opponents they have already dismissed or the challenges that await them in the bracket, Messi issued a firm reminder of the standard expected of the reigning world champions: “We are Argentina, and we are always going to go looking to win matches against any opponent.“

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring against Austria.

With his goals against Austria, Messi has now scored in six consecutive World Cup games, matching the record of legends Just Fontaine and Jairzinho. Now with Jordan being the last rival on the 27th, the Inter Miami star will be looking forward to claim yet another record into his name.

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see also Lionel Messi breaks Miroslav Klose’s all-time World Cup goals record against Austria

Messi revitalized after early penalty miss

Messi initially had a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the eighth minute, but a pulled shot from the penalty spot uncharacteristically marked his third career World Cup penalty failure. Despite setting that unwanted tournament record early, the Argentine captain demonstrated his trademark mental resilience to rebound and strike twice before the final whistle.

When questioned about his mindset and his ability to still enjoy the pressure of the tournament, Messi was candid about his brief frustration: “I experience it as something special, just like I always have. I enjoy playing and having a good time out on the pitch. I was angry about the penalty I missed; I hit it very badly.“

Following the miss, manager Lionel Scaloni utilized a scheduled cooling break to pull his players to the sideline, offering tactical adjustments and settling the squad’s nerves. The brief intermission completely reignited the Albiceleste attack, resulting in a fluid buildup sequence that allowed Messi to open the scoring in the 38th minute.

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During his post-match press conference, Scaloni shared the specific details of that sideline conversation while offering strong public backing for his captain. “The team had done 2 or 3 very good things up to that point (of the penalty). I think we felt a bit of a sensation that if we scored that goal, it was going to be different. It’s true that a few minutes passed where it seemed like nothing was happening. Naturally, it’s a blow not to convert a penalty. When Leo activates, everyone activates. And that is a credit to the team,” he candidly stated.