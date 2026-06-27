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Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s showdown with James Rodriguez and Colombia makes 2026 World Cup history before kick-off for one major reason

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and James Rodriguez (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and James Rodriguez (right)

Gearing up for a heavyweight clash in Miami, Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez are ready to battle for Group K supremacy. With Portugal and Colombia fighting to secure first place and a guaranteed knockout spot, this showdown is already breaking 2026 World Cup records before a single ball has been kicked, ratcheting up the tension for an unforgettable match.

Portugal enters the match knowing that only victory will secure top spot in the group after opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo before bouncing back emphatically with a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan. Colombia, meanwhile, has won both of its opening matches and needs only a draw to finish first after victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo.

Everything is still to play for in Group K despite both teams already putting themselves in strong positions to qualify for the knockout rounds. Colombia sits at the summit with six points after consecutive victories, while Portugal follows closely behind with four points after recovering from an underwhelming opening performance.

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The stakes could hardly be higher for Roberto Martinez’s side. Victory would allow Portugal to leapfrog Colombia into first place, while any other result would see Nestor Lorenzo’s team finish atop the standings heading into the Round of 32.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring.

Historic occasion before kick-off

According to FIFA, the Portugal-Colombia showdown has become the most in-demand group-stage match of the entire 2026 World Cup, attracting around five million ticket requests during the initial ticket allocation period. That remarkable figure makes the clash the most sought-after of all 72 group-stage matches, an extraordinary achievement considering neither nation is hosting the tournament.

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The combination of Portugal’s global popularity, Cristiano Ronaldo’s worldwide appeal, and Colombia’s passionate support has produced unprecedented demand.  Resale platform StubHub also indicates that resale ticket prices climbed well beyond $6,000, highlighting just how extraordinary the interest surrounding the match has become.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates victory with Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates victory with Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

Roberto Martinez forced into unusual move before Colombia clash

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez admitted that securing seats for his own family became a challenge months before the tournament even began. “Well, it means I had to buy tickets for my family in November. That’s what it means. Because I knew it was going to be difficult to get tickets.”

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Martinez also reflected on soccer’s ability to unite people from different backgrounds during one of the biggest sporting events in the world: “I think it’s fascinating. The passion of the game in a difficult moment in the world. Football still brings unity, it brings passion, it brings inspiration for the kids.

All the values that you want to see in a human being are in football, in a football pitch, and that makes me extremely, extremely proud.” He concluded by saying: “So I hope football wins and inspiration of anyone that watches the game.”

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