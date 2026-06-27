Cristiano Ronaldo receives unique honor after rewriting World Cup history ahead of crucial clash vs Colombia

Riding the momentum of yet another milestone, Cristiano Ronaldo secured a unique honor right before Portugal‘s high-stakes Group K clash against Colombia. The relentless forward is still smashing records at the 2026 World Cup, further cementing his undisputed legacy on the global stage.

At 41, Ronaldo continues to define longevity at the highest level, delivering decisive moments for Portugal in a competition that has spanned multiple eras of football. With every appearance, he reinforces a career built on relentless consistency and an unmatched hunger for records.

The Al-Nassr superstar has become the first male player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments, a milestone achieved across the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 editions. This achievement places him alone in a category that highlights both longevity and sustained excellence at the sport’s highest level.

He is also Portugal’s all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 10 goals, surpassing Eusebio’s long-standing tally of nine. Across 24 World Cup appearances, Ronaldo has consistently delivered in key moments, making him one of the most influential figures in the tournament’s modern era.

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Statement win for Portugal raises the stakes

Portugal delivered a commanding 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in Group K, responding strongly after a previous draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo. The match quickly turned one-sided as the veteran opened the scoring in the sixth minute, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

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Nuno Mendes added a second goal in the 17th minute, while Ronaldo struck again just before half-time to make it 3-0. Uzbekistan briefly believed it had pulled one back through Aziz Ganiev, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The second half only deepened Uzbekistan’s difficulties, with an own goal from goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov adding a fourth before Rafael Leão completed the scoring late on. The result underlined Portugal’s attacking depth and control throughout the match.

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His brace against Uzbekistan carried historic weight beyond the scoreline, pushing his career international goals tally even higher and reinforcing his place among football’s greatest-ever scorers. The match also marked a symbolic moment, ending a scoring drought at major international tournaments dating back several appearances.

Portugal’s biggest match yet comes with a special Cristiano Ronaldo tribute

In recognition of his unprecedented milestone, Nike has prepared a special gift for Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s final Group K match against Colombia. The forward was spotted training in a pair of Gold Scorpion Mercurial Superfly 11 boots, designed to celebrate his record-breaking achievement.

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The custom boots feature CR7 branding in white lettering and were reportedly created after Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in six different World Cup tournaments, a feat confirmed by his brace against Uzbekistan.

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According to reports shared by Fabrizio Romano and Footy Headlines, the boots were specifically designed to honor this historic accomplishment, marking yet another symbolic tribute to a career filled with record-breaking moments.

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