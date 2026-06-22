How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Iraq could impact the 2026 World Cup Group I standings

France and Iraq meet in a crucial Group I battle at the 2026 World Cup, with both national teams heading into the match with very different objectives. The final result could dramatically shape the standings, as Didier Deschamps’ side looks to continue its title challenge while Iraq fights to keep its tournament hopes alive.

Les Bleus enter the match after a strong opening performance, defeating Senegal 3-1 thanks to a second-half surge led by Kylian Mbappe. Iraq, meanwhile, suffered a difficult start after falling 4-1 to Norway, leaving Graham Arnold’s side under pressure to find points against one of the tournament’s favorites.

The match represents the first-ever senior international meeting between France and Iraq. While France carries the expectations of a two-time World Cup champion, the Lions of Mesopotamia arrive with the motivation of trying to create one of the biggest surprises of the competition.

France’s strong start and Iraq’s tough challenge

France showed why it remains one of the favorites for the tournament after overcoming Senegal in their opening Group I match. The national team struggled during parts of the first half but found another level after the break, with Mbappe scoring twice and Bradley Barcola adding another goal to secure three points.

On the other hand, Iraq showed positive moments despite the loss to Norway, especially through striker Aymen Hussein, who scored their first goal of the tournament. However, defensive mistakes proved costly, and those errors cannot be repeated against a French attack filled with elite talent.

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The Iraqi national team will likely focus on defensive discipline, compact positioning, and quick counterattacks. Limiting Mbappe’s space will be the biggest challenge, especially after the French forward’s dominant opening performance.

Group I Position Team Points Goal Difference 1. Norway 3 +3 2. France 3 +2 3. Senegal 0 -2 4. Iraq 0 -3

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What happens if France wins?

A victory would move France to six points and guarantee a place in the Round of 32, putting Deschamps’ team in a comfortable position before the final group match against Norway.

The result would also leave Iraq stuck on zero points after two matches, making qualification extremely difficult. The Iraqi national team would need a dramatic turnaround in the final game against Senegal and would likely need help from other results to remain alive.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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France’s win would also increase the possibility of squad rotation in the final group match. With qualification secured, Deschamps could choose to protect key players ahead of the knockout stage.

Depending on Norway’s result against Senegal, France could also move closer to securing the top spot in Group I. However, the final battle for first place could still come down to the heavyweight meeting between France and Norway on the final matchday.

What happens if France and Iraq draw?

A draw would move France to four points and keep it in control of its qualification path. The national team would still be in a strong position, needing only a positive result against Norway to secure progression.

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For Iraq, earning a point would provide a major boost. After losing their opener, a draw against France would keep their hopes alive heading into the final match against Senegal.

Aymen Hussein of Iraq.

The result would create a more complicated Group I picture. Norway could take advantage of the situation with a victory over Senegal, while France would have to wait longer before officially confirming its knockout place.

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What happens if Iraq wins?

An Iraq victory would be one of the biggest shocks of the 2026 World Cup so far. The result would leave both France and Iraq on three points, completely changing the Group I race.

Because Iraq would defeat France head-to-head, the result would give Graham Arnold’s team a major advantage in the standings. The group would suddenly become unpredictable, with Norway, France, Iraq, and Senegal all still having something to fight for.

Zaid Ismael of Iraq celebrates after qualifying to the 2026 World Cup.

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A defeat would put pressure on France before its final match against Norway. Instead of entering the final stage comfortably, the two-time champions would need a strong response to avoid complications.

For Iraq, the victory would represent a historic moment. After returning to the World Cup stage and suffering a heavy opening defeat, beating France would completely revive their tournament ambitions.