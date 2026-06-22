How to watch France vs Iraq in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch France vs Iraq on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO France vs Iraq WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Monday, June 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

France enters its second Group I match as one of the clear favorites to win the entire tournament, and their opening victory against Senegal only solidified that status. After a sluggish first half, Les Bleus exploded with a dominant second-half performance to secure a 3-1 win, showcasing their incredible depth and attacking firepower. A victory against Iraq would all but guarantee their passage to the knockout stages, and Didier Deschamps‘ side will be keen to put on another commanding display.

For Iraq, the challenge could not be greater. Their tournament began with a difficult 4-1 defeat to Norway, a match that exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Now facing the reigning runners-up, the stakes are incredibly high. This is a classic underdog story, where anything short of a loss would be a monumental achievement and keep their slim hopes of advancing alive. The pressure is on to deliver a resilient and organized performance against one of the world’s best.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two nations could not be more different after matchday one. France‘s win has them on a path to top the group, playing with the confidence and swagger of a team that expects to go deep into the competition. In contrast, Iraq’s heavy loss has immediately put them on the back foot, facing an urgent need to regroup and find a way to compete against elite opposition. This fixture represents a massive gulf in both momentum and squad quality.

Tactically, the match is expected to follow a predictable pattern. France will look to dominate possession, using their technically gifted midfielders to control the tempo and create chances for their world-class attackers. Their ability to switch the point of attack and utilize the pace of players like Kylian Mbappé will be their primary weapon. Iraq will likely adopt a deep, compact defensive shape, aiming to frustrate the French attack and limit space in behind. Their best chance of success will come from disciplined defending and quick counter-attacks.

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France‘s motivation is to secure a comfortable victory, potentially allowing for squad rotation later in the group stage while building chemistry and momentum. For Iraq, the goal is to produce a performance of pride and resilience. Avoiding a significant defeat and proving they can be defensively solid against a top-tier team would be a success in itself, regardless of the final scoreline. Every moment will be a test of their organization and resolve.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will be a historic occasion, as it marks the first-ever meeting between France and Iraq. With no prior head-to-head data, both teams will be stepping into uncharted territory, adding an element of unpredictability to the encounter.

While there are no direct matchups to analyze, we can look at their records against teams from the opposing confederations. France has an excellent history against Asian (AFC) teams at the global tournament, remaining unbeaten in five such games with four wins and one draw. Their most recent encounter was a commanding 4-1 victory over Australia in the 2022 tournament. Iraq, meanwhile, has found it difficult against top European sides, losing their only two previous tournament matches against them: a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in 1986 and the recent 4-1 loss to Norway.

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Recent scoring trends paint a clear picture of the attacking disparity. France has been in formidable goal-scoring form, netting three against a strong Senegal side and scoring two or more goals in 11 of their last 12 games. Conversely, Iraq’s defense has shown signs of weakness, conceding four goals against Norway and letting in six goals across their last two matches. This suggests France will have plenty of opportunities to test the Iraqi backline.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads come into this matchday two fixture with relatively clean bills of health, though minor concerns could influence the managers’ starting selections.

For France, manager Didier Deschamps has nearly his entire star-studded roster available. The only slight concern is a minor knock picked up by defender Malo Gusto during a training session. While the injury is not considered serious, the formidable Jules Koundé is expected to start at right-back, ensuring France loses no quality in defense.

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Iraq‘s primary fitness worry centers on Ali Jasim, who had to be substituted in the first match against Norway due to a neck injury. His availability remains in question, and manager Graham Arnold may call upon Ahmed Qasem to fill the role. Outside of that potential change, Iraq should have its full squad ready for the monumental task ahead.

France Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Doué; Mbappé.

This lineup allows France to maximize its offensive threats, with the record-breaking Kylian Mbappé leading the attack. Supported by a creative trio of Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Désiré Doué, the French front line possesses overwhelming pace and skill. The midfield duo of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot provides the defensive stability needed to control the game from the center of the park.

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Iraq Projected XI (4-4-2): Hassan; Ali, Hashem, Tahseen, Doski; Bayesh, Ismael, Al-Ammari, Qasem; Hussein, Al Hamadi.

Iraq is expected to set up in a disciplined 4-4-2 formation designed to absorb pressure and remain compact. Captain and goalkeeper Jalal Hassan will be a key figure and will be looking for a much-improved performance after the opener. The two banks of four will be tasked with staying organized, denying space, and frustrating a French team that thrives on creativity and movement.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the France vs Iraq match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer.

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In addition to this tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can stream leagues such as LaLiga, Serie A, and Bundesliga, providing year-round soccer action.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99, or you can opt for an annual plan to save on the total cost. The subscription includes access to all live matches.

SEE MORE: Find our comprehensive guide on where to find all tournament games on our World Cup TV schedule page.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.