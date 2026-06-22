Why aren’t Aurelien Tchouameni and N’Golo Kante starting for France against Iraq at the 2026 World Cup?

France heads into a crucial 2026 World Cup Group I clash against Iraq knowing that victory would secure a place in the Round of 32, but Didier Deschamps’ starting lineup has attracted immediate attention. The absence of Aurelien Tchouameni and N’Golo Kante has surprised many supporters, especially with both midfielders playing key roles for France, leaving fans wondering why two experienced stars have been left out.

The timing of the changes is particularly intriguing given France‘s impressive start to the tournament. After opening with an impressive victory over Senegal, the 2018 world champion has the chance to book its place in the knockout stage with one match still to play, making every selection decision significant.

Les Bleus arrive in Philadelphia full of confidence after defeating Senegal 3-1 in its opening fixture. Kylian Mbappe stole the headlines by scoring twice, becoming France’s all-time leading men’s goalscorer while also climbing further up the list of the country’s greatest World Cup scorers.

The victory extended France’s impressive recent form, with five wins from its last six matches across all competitions. The only blemish during that run came in a pre-tournament friendly defeat against Ivory Coast, but Didier Deschamps’ side has quickly re-established itself as one of the favourites for the trophy.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrating.

For Iraq, the challenge is considerably tougher after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Norway in its opening match. The result left Iraq at the bottom of Group I, although qualification for the Round of 32 remains mathematically possible with a positive result against France and favorable results elsewhere.

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Why Tchouameni and Kante are missing

The mystery surrounding France’s midfield selections has now been explained. Aurelien Tchouameni is unavailable because of a fitness issue, while N’Golo Kante has been rested as part of Didier Deschamps’ squad rotation ahead of the latter stages of the tournament.

Tchouameni has reportedly been dealing with a minor muscle injury, with the Real Madrid midfielder unable to recover in time to earn a place in the starting lineup. His absence opens the door for Manu Kone, who partners with Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

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Meanwhile, Deschamps has opted to carefully manage the workload of 35-year-old N’Golo Kante. With France heavily favored against Iraq and another demanding group-stage fixture still to come against Norway, the coaching staff has decided to preserve one of its most experienced midfielders.

France’s official starting lineup reflects those changes, with Lucas Digne replacing Theo Hernandez, Manu Kone coming in for Tchouameni, and Bradley Barcola replacing Desire Doue in the attacking line alongside Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Kylian Mbappe.

Didier Deschamps of France

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Deschamps prioritizes squad management

France’s depth has given Didier Deschamps the flexibility to rotate several key players without significantly weakening his team. With midfield options including Kone, Rabiot, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Kante, the French manager has the luxury of balancing immediate results with the physical demands of a long tournament.

Protecting Tchouameni while carefully managing Kante’s minutes also reduces the risk of injuries becoming a bigger problem later in the competition. As France targets another deep World Cup run after reaching the last two finals, preserving the fitness of important players could prove just as valuable as collecting victories during the group stage.