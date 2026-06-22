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Why isn’t Julian Alvarez starting for Argentina against Austria at the 2026 World Cup?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Julian Alvarez of Argentina.
© Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Argentina.

Argentina heads into its crucial 2026 World Cup Group J meeting with Austria surrounded by questions, including why Julian Alvarez isn’t starting despite being one of the national team’s most important attacking options. The decision has created plenty of discussion as Lionel Scaloni prepares his side for a difficult tactical battle in Arlington.

The defending champions opened their tournament with a dominant 3-0 victory over Algeria, where Lionel Messi stole the spotlight with a brilliant hat-trick and moved level with Miroslav Klose as the joint-leading World Cup goalscorer with 16 goals. However, ahead of the Austria clash, Scaloni’s team selection has raised attention, especially regarding Alvarez’s role.

Argentina and Austria both enter the match with three points after winning their opening games. While Argentina impressed with control and attacking quality, Austria showed why Ralf Rangnick’s team can be dangerous by defeating Jordan 3-1 with an intense pressing style.

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Scaloni explains why Julian Alvarez is not starting against Austria

The main reason behind Alvarez’s absence from the starting lineup is related to his current physical condition. Although the Atletico Madrid forward is available, Scaloni believes other players are currently in better shape and ready to handle the demands of the match.

julian alvarez argentina world cup

ulian Alvarez #9 of Argentina arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Algeria

“I’m putting in the ones who are in the best shape. The idea I had in my head beforehand doesn’t matter. Today Julian is still working,” Scaloni explained, according to Gaston Edul.

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The coach’s comments suggest that Alvarez’s situation is not about losing his importance in the squad. Instead, the national team is managing his condition carefully during the early stages of a tournament where fitness levels can decide how far teams go.

Why Argentina is choosing Lautaro Martinez and Messi in attack

With Alvarez starting from the bench, Scaloni has decided to continue with Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez as Argentina’s attacking partnership against Austria. The decision gives Argentina a combination of experience, movement, and finishing ability against one of the most aggressive teams in Group J.

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Lautaro struggled to influence the opening match against Algeria and was replaced shortly after halftime, but Scaloni has kept faith in the Inter striker. Messi, meanwhile, remains the central figure of Argentina’s attack after producing one of the tournament’s best individual performances.

Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez playing for Argentina.

Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez playing for Argentina.

The tactical idea is clear. La Albiceleste wants Messi operating between the lines, creating chances and controlling the tempo, while Lautaro provides the runs and penalty-box presence that allows the captain to find space. Alvarez remains a major part of Scaloni’s plans, but Argentina’s depth means the coach does not need to rush him into a starting role if he is not at his physical peak.

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