Brazil legend Ronaldo names Carlo Ancelotti’s four biggest World Cup 2026 title rivals

Carlo Ancelotti is making his World Cup managerial debut in 2026, tasked with snapping Brazil‘s 24-year championship drought, even if the team isn’t widely considered the definitive tournament favorite. With the knockout stage now underway, legendary striker Ronaldo Nazario broke down the four biggest title threats the Italian tactician must overcome to hoist the trophy.

Fueled by an inspired Vinicius Junior, Brazil captured the top spot in Group C ahead of Morocco, who finished second on goal differential after both sides earned seven points. Now, the Canarinha is gearing up for a tricky Round of 32 clash against Japan on Monday, June 29th, a formidable test, though certainly not their steepest potential hurdle.

In a recent interview with L’Equipe, Ronaldo was asked to name his frontrunners to win the 2026 World Cup, and the iconic forward didn’t mince words: “France, Spain, and Argentina are playing very good football, they are highly competitive, and Germany is always dangerous. Those are Brazil’s biggest rivals for the title.“

While the road to the final is long, the tournament’s bracket topology could favor Brazil regarding when they face fellow heavyweights. The Canarinha is situated on a side of the bracket shared only with archrivals Argentina, setting up a potential semifinal blockbuster, while France, Spain, and Germany are all locked on the opposite side, meaning Brazil wouldn’t see them until the final.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Should Brazil get past Japan, they would advance to face either the Ivory Coast or Norway in the Round of 16. A potential quarterfinal matchup looms against England based on FIFA rankings, ensuring that their journey toward the championship match will be anything but a cakewalk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar rejects chance to reunite with Lionel Messi in MLS after one major Cincinnati problem emerges amid emotional World Cup return

Ancelotti is the man to deliver the sixth star, says Ronaldo

After overcoming a career-threatening string of knee injuries, Ronaldo Nazario scripted an unbelievable comeback at the 2002 World Cup, claiming the Golden Boot to lead his country to glory. That triumph, however, marks the last time the South American powerhouse lifted the trophy, and after 24 years of searching for their elusive sixth star, Ronaldo believes the solution has arrived in Ancelotti.

When pressed about the Italian manager’s credentials, the former Real Madrid and Barcelona icon offered a glowing endorsement: “I have enormous confidence in his work and in his ability to calm the environment and get the best out of his players. He understands football like few others and he knows how to handle pressure. I wouldn’t choose any other coach at this moment for the Selecao.“

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the CBF solidified its long-term vision by extending Ancelotti’s contract through 2030, ensuring he will guide the nation into the next tournament cycle. Having conquered the club game as the most decorated manager in UEFA Champions League history with five titles, Ancelotti is now eager to replicate that golden touch on the international stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given his pedigree and leadership style, Ronaldo is convinced that Ancelotti’s locker-room presence is exactly what Brazil needs to secure the title. “I believe in it, and I think man-management is actually the main factor making a difference today. And Ancelotti knows exactly how to manage very high-level players, how to motivate a squad, and how to create a favorable and relaxed environment for the team. Brazil needs that now more than ever, because the pressure tied to this drought just keeps growing.“