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Carlo Ancelotti urges patience with Endrick after Brazil’s World Cup draw against Morocco

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Endrick (L) and Carlo Ancelotti (R), head coach of Brazil.
© Julio Aguilar & Darrian Traynor/Getty ImagesEndrick (L) and Carlo Ancelotti (R), head coach of Brazil.

Endrick earned his spot on Brazil‘s 2026 World Cup roster surrounded by immense expectations, viewed as a foundational piece for both the current tournament and the national team’s long-term future. However, after the teenage phenom remained an unused substitute during a frustrating opening draw against Morocco, head coach Carlo Ancelotti immediately preached patience regarding the young star’s integration.

With Vinicius Junior tasked with rescuing a point by scoring the second-half equalizer against Morocco, Brazil’s starting front line, which featured Lucas Paqueta, Igor Thiago, and Raphinha, frequently lacked the fluid creativity needed to break down the defense. Ancelotti attempted to spark the attack by introducing Matheus Cunha and Luiz Henrique off the bench, but the tactical adjustments failed to yield a winning goal as Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou secured the draw with crucial saves.

Looking ahead to Friday’s Matchday 2 fixture against Haiti, Ancelotti was directly questioned about whether Endrick would finally see the pitch, prompting a firm response from the Italian manager. “We have to play Endrick at the right moment,” Ancelotti told reporters with a smile during Thursday’s press conference. “Let’s wait a little bit. He is going to be important.

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Ancelotti justified his decision to leave the young forward on the bench against Morocco by pointing to the intense emotional pressure that naturally accompanies a tournament opener: “The first part of the game was unexpected. I think the World Cup debut, the weight of the shirt, everything influenced the mental aspect of the players. Starting well is important, but it is not the most important thing. The team has to be more than perfect, it has to be resilient. The team is resilient and is going to improve.

Endrick #19 of Brazil.

Endrick #19 of Brazil.

The veteran manager also highlighted Endrick’s psychological maturity, identifying his calm demeanor as the exact quality that will eventually transform him into an indispensable part of the squad. “He is patient, he is in no rush, he is very mature for his age. These are important aspects. Having his family close to him is also patient, these are important aspects,” he added.

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Ancelotti recently signed a contract extension to remain Brazil‘s head coach through 2030, ensuring he will oversee the entire evolutionary cycle leading into the next World Cup cycle. By the time that tournament arrives, Endrick will be 23 years old and established at Real Madrid, positioned perfectly to serve as the undisputed superstar of the Selecao.

Endrick and his competition in the Brazil squad

With Vinicius Junior and Raphinha firmly entrenched as the team’s indispensable options on the wings, Ancelotti’s tactical setup leaves room for fluid competition at the central striker position. While a productive loan spell at Olympique Lyon ultimately solidified Endrick’s place on the final World Cup roster, the teenager still faces a crowded depth chart to earn consistent minutes.

Analyzing his diverse attacking options, Ancelotti concluded his press conference by sharing his distinct tactical evaluation of the 19-year-old talent. “Matheus Cunha is more of a link-up player; he has more quality as a second striker than as a target man, which is something Igor Thiago has. He is strong, he is very aggressive. Endrick is neither one nor the other. Endrick is an extraordinary talent. Brazil will take advantage of his qualities in this and the next World Cup,” he stated.

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Brazil will return to action against Haiti on Friday, June 19, before wrapping up its Group K campaign against Scotland on Wednesday, June 24. Having not logged a single minute in the opener, Endrick is widely expected to receive his first true tournament opportunity against opponents heavily favored to fall to the South American powerhouse.

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