‘All people seem to care about is goals’: Christian Pulisic reacts boldly to recent criticism after finally finding the net again ahead of 2026 World Cup kickoff

With the countdown to the World Cup entering its final stage, Christian Pulisic delivered a performance that could hardly have come at a better time for the United States. After months of questions about his form and a lengthy scoring drought that followed him through both club and international soccer, the American star finally responded to the pitch.

The friendly victory over Senegal was about more than the result. It offered renewed belief for the United States and gave supporters a glimpse of the player they hope will lead the country during a home World Cup.

The USMNT entered the match under pressure after disappointing defeats against Portugal and Belgium earlier in the year. Questions surrounded the team’s mentality, defensive structure, and whether head coach Mauricio Pochettino had found the right formula ahead of the tournament.

Against Senegal, however, the team looked far more energetic and confident. A crowd of more than 57,000 in Charlotte witnessed one of the most encouraging American performances in months as the host nation secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Christian Pulisic of United States scores his team’s second goal against Mory Diaw of Senegal

The match began brightly, with Pulisic heavily involved from the opening minutes. His movement, creativity, and willingness to attack defenders immediately caused problems for one of Africa’s strongest teams.

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Pulisic finally ends the drought

The breakthrough arrived after nearly six months without a goal for club or country. Pulisic first helped create the opening goal, delivering a precise cross that allowed Sergino Dest to finish a flowing move and put the United States ahead.

Shortly afterward, he found the moment he had been waiting for. A perfectly weighted pass from Ricardo Pepi sent him through on goal, and the Milan attacker calmly rounded goalkeeper Mory Diaw before finishing from a difficult angle.

The goal ended a frustrating run that had stretched back to December 2025 for club soccer and even longer for the national team. His emotional celebration made it clear how much the moment meant.

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Pulisic’s message to the critics

For months, discussions about the 27-year-old forward’s lack of goals overshadowed many of his other contributions. Despite continuing to create chances and influence matches, attention remained fixed on the numbers beside his name.

Following the victory, the American captain finally addressed the criticism directly. “I’ve felt this confidence, like I played really well in recent months, too, but all people seem to care about is goals. So hopefully now people can stop talking about it.”

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The comment reflected the frustration that had been building during the drought. Pulisic consistently maintained that he felt confident in his performances, even when the goals were not arriving. “I mean, it’s just great to score again. Hopefully, people can stop talking about it. I feel great“, he added to ESPN.