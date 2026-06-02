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Cristiano Ronaldo gets major Al-Nassr squad update as key teammate Inigo Martinez reveals contract decision

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Inigo Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo in training
© XInigo Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo in training

For much of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo and Inigo Martinez played central roles in Al-Nassr’s march to the Saudi Pro League title. Now, with the club preparing for a new campaign and searching for a replacement for Jorge Jesus, attention has turned toward another important question: whether one of the team’s most influential defenders would remain part of the project.

The uncertainty surrounding Martinez’s future generated considerable discussion in recent weeks. His contract situation, combined with interest from abroad and speculation about a possible return to Spain, left supporters wondering whether the experienced center-back would continue in Riyadh.

Martinez arrived at Al-Nassr last summer after leaving Barcelona and wasted little time establishing himself as a key figure in the squad. His experience at the highest level of European football helped him adapt quickly to Saudi Arabia and become one of the first names on the team sheet.

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Throughout the campaign, the Spaniard played a crucial role in a defense that provided the foundation for the club’s title-winning season. He made 43 appearances across all competitions, started 42 matches, and accumulated an impressive 3,717 minutes of playing time.

inigo martinez

Inigo Martinez of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy

His contribution extended beyond defending. Martinez also scored goals at important moments and delivered the kind of leadership that helped stabilize the team during crucial stretches of the season.

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Martinez’s future finally resolved

For months, reports indicated that Al-Nassr was eager to activate the extension option included in Martinez’s original contract. The clause would allow the club to keep him for another season if certain conditions were met.

Those conditions were comfortably achieved, as Martinez featured in well over the required percentage of matches. Discussions then shifted toward whether the player himself wanted to continue his adventure in the Saudi Pro League. The answer has now emerged.

Martinez has confirmed that he will remain at Al-Nassr for another season, extending his stay until the summer of 2027. The decision brings stability to the club’s defensive plans at a time when several other positions could experience change.

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inigo martinez al nassr

Inigo Martinez of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring

What did Inigo Martinez say about his future?

The veteran defender admitted in a recent interview that the move to Saudi Arabia initially came with uncertainty. Relocating to a new country and culture presented challenges for both him and his family. “I signed a one-year contract with an option to extend for a second year, depending on my situation and my family’s situation, because we were moving to a completely different country.”

The Spaniard explained that the adjustment period was not always easy. However, as the season progressed, his perspective gradually changed. “I was concerned about how we would adapt, and it was difficult at first. But in the end, after seeing how the year went, we decided to stay for another year.”

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