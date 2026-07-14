Kylian Mbappe’s honest assessment after France’s 2026 World Cup exit: ‘We didn’t know how to hurt Spain’

Kylian Mbappe suffered one of the most painful defeats of his career on Tuesday, failing to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after Spain handed France a sobering 2-0 defeat at Dallas Stadium. Following the final whistle, the Les Bleus captain offered a blunt, honest assessment of the semifinal exit, admitting that “We didn’t know how to hurt Spain.”

Speaking to French outlet M6 in the mixed zone, Mbappe detailed his perspective on the tactical shortcomings that doomed their championship aspirations: “We didn’t play the game we wanted to play, whether tactically, technically, or in terms of the overall level we produced. When you don’t do what you are supposed to do in a World Cup semifinal, you don’t win. Spain stuck to their plan, to what they are faithful to: a team that likes to control the ball, control the tempo.“

While acknowledging Spain’s mastery of their gameplan, Mbappe noted that France‘s primary struggles came down to a failure in execution. “The idea was to press them high so as not to let this false rhythm settle in, and we didn’t manage to do that. There were too many technical errors; we didn’t know how to hurt them when we needed to hurt them,” Mbappe added.

Mbappe also highlighted that, with Spain dictating the tempo of the game, France’s defensive pressure was never coordinated enough to disrupt the flow. “We always found ourselves in a three-against-two numerical disadvantage in midfield,” he added, pointing out that Spanish playmakers Fabian Ruiz and Rodri were afforded far too much time and space due to a “lack of communication on the pressing.“

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France competes for the ball against Lamine Yamal #19 and Pedro Porro #12 of Spain.

“We needed to go man-for-man, force them to run with us, because they are a team that doesn’t like to run without the ball. And even when we won the ball back, technically, the first passes and first touches were not worthy of a World Cup semifinal. When you put all of that together, it leads to a defeat,” he candidly stated.

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Spain’s complete dominance of possession played a massive role in the outcome, effectively neutralizing Mbappe and keeping him far away from the clinical form that saw him enter the semifinals with eight goals in the tournament. In fact, as revealed by WhoScored, the French superstar was limited to just 15 touches in the first half, representing the lowest involvement of any outfield player on the pitch during the opening 45 minutes of the match.

‘It was a dream’ for Mbappe to reach another final

As unfamiliar as it may feel, Mbappe will miss out on the World Cup final for the first time in his international career, following his starring roles in the 2018 and 2022 showcases. While a semifinal run remains a highly commendable achievement on the global stage, returning to the tournament’s grandest fixture “was a dream” for the newly minted Real Madrid superstar.

When asked to describe his emotions, Mbappe opened up about the collective heartbreak felt inside the French locker room: “Like everyone, a lot of disappointment. It was a dream for us to reach the final, to give our country that chance to dream, to make history. There is a tremendous amount of disappointment; I can’t quite find the words for it. We’ll have to lift our heads up, go on holiday, and start again. Football waits for no one. Other things will be at stake at club and international level.“

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