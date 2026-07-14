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Ballon d’Or curse strikes again as Ousmane Dembélé’s 2026 World Cup dream ends

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Dembélé could not break the curse
© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesDembélé could not break the curse

There was another chapter added to the Ballon d’Or curse after the 2026 World Cup semifinals, as Spain beat France to ensure Ousmane Dembélé became the latest player to continue the trend.

The forward joined the list of current Ballon d’Or winners who failed to win the World Cup. Even after France’s strong performances throughout the tournament, they were unable to play at their best in the semifinal defeat.

With his World Cup dream ending earlier than expected, Dembélé has scored five goals in seven matches, including a hat trick against Norway. He will have one more opportunity to improve that tally in the third-place match.

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Ballon d’Or yearBallon d’Or winnerNational teamWorld Cup winner
2025Ousmane DembéléFranceUnknown (France eliminated)
2022Karim BenzemaFranceArgentina
2017Cristiano RonaldoPortugalFrance
2013Cristiano RonaldoPortugalGermany
2009Lionel MessiArgentinaSpain
2005RonaldinhoBrazilItaly
2001Michael OwenEnglandBrazil
1997RonaldoBrazilFrance
1993Roberto BaggioItalyBrazil
1989Marco van BastenNetherlandsGermany
1985Michel PlatiniFranceArgentina
1981Karl-Heinz RummeniggeWest GermanyItaly
1977Allan SimonsenDenmarkArgentina
1973Johan CruyffNetherlandsGermany
1969Gianni RiveraItalyBrazil
1965EusébioPortugalEngland
1961Omar SívoriItalyBrazil
1957Alfredo Di StéfanoSpainBrazil
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