Lionel Scaloni reportedly to keep most of Messi’s Argentina lineup unchanged against Switzerland

Lionel Messi is preparing for the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals after another thrilling but unconvincing win, this time a 3-2 comeback over Egypt. With Switzerland up next, head coach Lionel Scaloni is reportedly set to make minimal changes to Argentina’s lineup that started against the African side.

Tuesday’s match looked like it might spell the end of Messi’s World Cup run, with Argentina trailing 2-0 until the 78th minute before the Inter Miami star once again dragged his side to victory. Despite the performance leaving plenty of questions unanswered, the coaching staff appears unwilling to shake things up significantly.

According to TyC Sports journalist and Argentina insider Gaston Edul, no major changes are expected between the Egypt and Switzerland lineups for Saturday’s quarterfinal on July 12th. During Thursday’s training session, Scaloni did not run a full practice game as he typically does at this stage, suggesting the adjustments will be minimal, with Friday’s session expected to be the final one before the match.

Players who earned their spot in the starting XI against Egypt are also expected to retain it. Nicolas Tagliafico, fully fit, will hold the left back position, while Leandro Paredes appears set to keep his place after a standout defensive contribution that included a crucial recovery to stop a dangerous Egyptian counterattack.

Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina and Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt compete for the ball.

Julian Alvarez is also expected to remain as Messi’s attacking partner despite continued questions about his form. While Lautaro Martinez has looked the sharper finisher in the final third, Alvarez’s work rate and explosiveness are seen as better suited to breaking down a well-organized Swiss defensive block on Saturday.

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Two doubts in Argentina’s squad

The right back position remains a genuine competition, with Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel both pushing for the starting spot. Neither has been particularly convincing throughout the tournament, leaving the position unsettled heading into a quarterfinal.

Montiel came on in the 73rd minute against Egypt with the score at 0-2 and made an immediate impact, setting up Messi for the 2-2 while positioned as a No. 9 inside the box in the 83rd minute. Even so, both players have shown vulnerabilities on and off the ball, and their inclusion may hinge on how they come through Friday’s training session.

The other open question is whether Nicolas Gonzalez will force his way into Argentina‘s midfield picture. The Atletico Madrid winger came on against Egypt as a substitute and immediately injected the pace that had been missing throughout, and with Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul both below their best, Gonzalez’s ability to change the tempo makes him a compelling wildcard option against Switzerland.

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Projected lineup for Argentina