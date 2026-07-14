Christian Pulisic’s Milan future depends on one key factor after Ruben Amorim’s arrival

Christian Pulisic faces one of the most important moments of his AC Milan career after a difficult year on and off the pitch, while Ruben Amorim prepares to reshape the Rossoneri with a new vision. The United States international has battled injuries, struggled for consistency, and is now weighing a long-term commitment as Milan begins a new era under its recently appointed head coach. His future, however, appears to depend on one key factor, making the coming weeks crucial for both player and club.

The American star entered 2026 with high expectations but endured a frustrating campaign for both club and country. After failing to score during the World Cup and suffering another injury before the tournament concluded, Pulisic now faces an extended recovery period while also deciding whether Milan remains the right place for the next chapter of his career.

Pulisic’s World Cup ended in disappointment after he suffered a bone bruise and a microfracture involving his lower leg during the United States’ Round of 16 defeat to Belgium. Medical examinations reportedly confirmed the injury, with expectations that he will spend between four and six weeks on the sidelines before returning to training.

The setback capped an exhausting tournament in which the Rossoneri winger was already managing fitness concerns. Earlier in the competition, calf problems limited his playing time, forcing the United States to carefully manage his workload before he eventually returned for the knockout rounds.

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It’s been reported that the injury occurred after a collision during an attacking move against Belgium. Although the 27-year-old initially attempted to continue, he was eventually substituted as the Americans crashed out of the tournament.

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Milan still planning for Pulisic’s return

Despite the disappointing World Cup, Milan remains committed to the American international. Club medical staff are reportedly working alongside U.S. Soccer to oversee his rehabilitation, with the target of having him available for preseason training in August.

If everything proceeds according to schedule, Pulisic could still be fit for Milan’s Serie A opener later in the summer. That timeline has eased fears of a long-term absence, allowing the Rossoneri to focus on integrating him into Amorim’s tactical plans.

Even so, the injury arrived after an already disappointing campaign. Pulisic finished the 2025-26 Serie A season with eight goals and four assists, but his form dipped dramatically over the final months, failing to score across his final 19 league appearances.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

The key factor behind Pulisic’s contract decision

Before committing his future to Milan, Pulisic reportedly wants to fully evaluate Ruben Amorim’s sporting project at the club, as per The Athletic. The American’s current contract runs until 2027, while the Italian side also holds an option to extend the agreement by another season. Club executives, however, reportedly hope to secure him on a much longer deal running through either 2030 or 2031.

With his 28th birthday approaching in September, Pulisic understands that his next contract could be the last major agreement of his career. Reports suggest he prefers to take his time before making such an important decision rather than rushing into an extension.

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The situation has also changed dramatically since he departed for the World Cup. Milan now has new leadership, a new coaching staff, and an entirely different sporting direction under Amorim, making the coming months an important evaluation period for the American.

While uncertainty surrounds Pulisic’s contract, Amorim has already publicly declared the American indispensable. “Pulisic is a really talented player; of course, he had an injury again in the World Cup that we need to assess,” Amorim said during his presentation.

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The Portuguese coach also explained why he believes Pulisic fits perfectly into his tactical philosophy. “He is perfect for the way I think about football, especially here in Italy, where sometimes the teams defend so well there is less space between the lines; he is a player who can make the difference in that kind of space.”